OSKALOOSA, Iowa (June 29, 20222) — Ben Woods won the non-wing sprint car feature Wednesday night at Southern Iowa Speedway. Robert Bell, Steve Pumphrey, Doug Sylvester, and Kelly Graham rounded out the top five.

Southern Iowa Speedway

Oskaloosa, Iowa

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 11B-Ben Woods

2. 71-Robert Bell

3. 17-Steve Pumphrey

4. 12-Doug Sylvester

5. 25-Kelly Graham

6. T4-Tyler Graves

7. N3-Nicholas Marts