Larson Wins the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville

From Tyler Altmeyer

SARVER, Penn. (July 6, 2022) — Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson made it look relatively easy on Wednesday evening at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, taking command from row three before driving on to score a $25,000 payday in the 31st edition of the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup.

Impressive enough, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion was forced to outduel one of the hottest competitors on dirt, Brent Marks, in his Silver Cup quest, powering around the four-time PA Sprint Speedweek winner and PA Speedweek champion after a lap seven restart. The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory was Larson’s first of the season and the 27th of his career, officially expanding his track list to 20. In addition, Larson is now a two-time Silver Cup champion.

Brent Marks held on to finish second in the Silver Cup 30-lapper, followed by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, All Star Rookie of the Year contender, Chris Windom, and former Lernerville All Star winner, Hunter Schuerenberg.

“A big thanks to Paul Silva and everyone else that was here helping us tonight. There are so many people that help out Paul and this car, and it’s such a pleasure to drive,” Larson said, driver of the Folkens Brothers Trucking/FloRacing/Durst/Tarlton and Sons/No. 57. “It’s great to get back to victory lane after a few second place finishes last week. This is a special win. I like Lernerville a lot. Definitely different track conditions here tonight with a quick surface. I was able to keep a solid pace.”

Larson’s move around Marks sealed the deal, but it was his maneuver around Rico Abreu and Hunter Schuerenberg that put “Yung Money” in a position to pounce, passing each of them in the same circuit following a lap four restart.

“I knew the top was way better down in one and two,” Larson continued. “I was able to get to second then another caution came out. I was hoping Brent (Marks) wasn’t going to move up…he didn’t and I was able to get by. From that point, I was just trying to run some really hard laps out front. Our car was really good tonight.”

After an off-day on Thursday, July 7, All Star competition will resume with a two-day sweep through the Empire State, first setting aim on a visit to Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, on Friday, July 8. The Friday night showcase will award a $12,000 payday simultaneously igniting what will be the first of two New York swings for the traveling All Stars this season; the second to occur in late August.

A two-hour jaunt south will take the All Star Circuit of Champions to Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, for a $6,000-to-win headliner on Saturday, July 9. An annual destination for “America’s Series,” Vermeer Motorsports’ Hunter Schuerenberg is the defending race winner, outrunning Zeb Wise and Justin Peck for the $6,000 share; it was Schuerenberg’s first-ever All Star victory.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 19M-Brent Marks, 12.642[25]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.914[8]

3. 17-Carson Short, 12.928[32]

4. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.934[35]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.959[27]

6. 13-Justin Peck, 12.982[37]

7. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.988[30]

8. 91T-Cale Thomas, 13.014[29]

9. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.026[34]

10. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.074[15]

11. 2-AJ Flick, 13.082[22]

12. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.089[26]

13. 19-Chris Windom, 13.117[17]

14. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.138[7]

15. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.152[36]

16. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.167[31]

17. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.173[33]

18. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.180[18]

19. 4-Cap Henry, 13.193[23]

20. 08-Danny Kuriger, 13.311[21]

21. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.320[12]

22. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.327[1]

23. 1-Logan Wagner, 13.330[3]

24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.363[28]

25. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr, 13.364[9]

26. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.370[2]

27. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.373[16]

28. 13M-Brandon Matus, 13.403[20]

29. 49X-Tanner Thorson, 13.409[5]

30. 11B-Carl Bowser, 13.446[6]

31. 12-Darin Gallagher, 13.525[14]

32. 32-Adam Kekich, 13.529[4]

33. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.654[19]

34. 23-Darren Pifer, 13.686[13]

35. 36AU-Eddie Lumbar, 13.781[24]

36. 33M-Brent Matus, 13.857[11]

37. 4K-Bill Kiley, 14.799[10]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Logan Wagner[3]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[2]

5. 29-Logan McCandless[1]

6. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[5]

7. 49X-Tanner Thorson[7]

8. 32-Adam Kekich[9]

9. 4K-Bill Kiley[10]

10. 11B-Carl Bowser[8]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

3. 20B-Cody Bova[3]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

6. 12-Darin Gallagher[6]

7. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]

8. 33M-Brent Matus[9]

9. 23-Darren Pifer[8]

10. 13M-Brandon Matus

11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

12. 4-Cap Henry

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

2. 2-AJ Flick[2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[4]

4. 4-Cap Henry[5]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

6. 28-Tim Shaffer[3]

7. 13M-Brandon Matus[8]

8. 36AU-Eddie Lumbar[9]

9. 08-Danny Kuriger[6]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 13-Justin Peck[2]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

4. 91T-Cale Thomas[5]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[7]

6. 17-Carson Short[4]

7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[6]

8. 81-Lee Jacobs[8]

9. 101-Lachlan McHugh[9]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[2]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

5. 19-Chris Windom[5]

6. 57-Kyle Larson[7]

7. 13-Justin Peck[8]

8. 1-Logan Wagner[6]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 17-Carson Short[1]

2. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[2]

3. 28-Tim Shaffer[3]

4. 13M-Brandon Matus[6]

5. 49X-Tanner Thorson[7]

6. 101-Lachlan McHugh[13]

7. 32-Adam Kekich[10]

8. 38-Leyton Wagner[8]

9. 81-Lee Jacobs[9]

10. 11B-Carl Bowser[17]

11. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[4]

12. 33M-Brent Matus[12]

13. 4K-Bill Kiley[16]

14. 36AU-Eddie Lumbar[11]

DNS: 12-Darin Gallagher

DNS: 08-Danny Kuriger

DNS: 23-Darren Pifer

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

2. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

3. 13-Justin Peck[7]

4. 19-Chris Windom[5]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

6. 10-Zeb Wise[10]

7. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

8. 4-Cap Henry[15]

9. 17B-Bill Balog[14]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

11. 28-Tim Shaffer[23]

12. 2-AJ Flick[9]

13. 11-Parker Price Miller[18]

14. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[22]

15. 22-Brandon Spithaler[20]

16. 17-Carson Short[21]

17. 97-Greg Wilson[16]

18. 12-Darin Gallagher[25]

19. 20B-Cody Bova[11]

20. 29-Logan McCandless[17]

21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[19]

22. 91T-Cale Thomas[13]

23. 13M-Brandon Matus[24]

24. 1-Logan Wagner[8]

25. 42-Sye Lynch[12]

RUSH Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 68-Chad Ruhlman[1]

2. 41-Andy Priest[3]

3. 9-Arnie Kent[7]

4. 57N-Tyler Newhart[2]

5. 77D-Dustin DeMattia[6]

6. 23-Charlie Utsinger[5]

7. 13K-Kevin Kaserman[4]

8. 29-Brandon Shughart[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Gale Ruth Jr[2]

2. 4J-John Mollick[7]

3. 43JR-Blaze Myers[3]

4. 25-Nolan Groves[6]

5. 20-Jeff Metsger[1]

6. 69-Brian Hartzell[5]

7. 12C-Amelia Clay[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 24-Gale Ruth Jr[1]

2. 4J-John Mollick[2]

3. 41-Andy Priest[4]

4. 9-Arnie Kent[3]

5. 25-Nolan Groves[6]

6. 68-Chad Ruhlman[7]

7. 43JR-Blaze Myers[8]

8. 57N-Tyler Newhart[5]

9. 77D-Dustin DeMattia[9]

10. 69-Brian Hartzell[12]

11. 29-Brandon Shughart[15]

12. 20-Jeff Metsger[10]

13. 13K-Kevin Kaserman[13]

14. 12C-Amelia Clay[14]

15. 23-Charlie Utsinger[11]