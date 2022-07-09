Thorson Wins at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 8, 2022) — Tanner Thorson moved from the cushion to the bottom of Attica Raceway Park with a pair of laps to go in the 410 sprint feature and the move paid off. Thorson, from Carson City, Nevada, drove to his first ever Attica win aboard the Demyan/Rudzik sprint car on Croghan Colonial Bank/Smith Family Foods/Bucyrus Road Materials Night presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales of Bucyrus.

It was anything but easy for the 2022 Chili Bowl champion and former USAC national midget champion. He took the lead from Travis Philo after Philo got sideways in traffic on lap nine. But Phil came storming back and was right on Thorson’s rear bumper with two laps to go. That’s when Thorson came down off the cushion to the bottom of the track and pulled away for the win.

“I’m just getting a little more comfortable. We all have our different feels and BK (Brian Kemenah) has been working hard to get me better. Hats off to him and this whole crew. I’ve done good in the 49x before and finally get the monkey off our back. It’s been a trying year for me in multiple cars. I can’t thank these guys enough…Rudzik and everyone that’s involved in this program. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into the Doty,” said Thorson beside his Rudzik Excavating, Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

“I figured it (bottom) was coming in. The top started getting dirtier as we were going along and I felt like I was getting slower especially in one and two. I saw his nose peak down there and I knew I was going to have to chop it down there and hopefully stick and he not drive around me,” added Thorson of his $4,000 pay day.

With his runner-up finish and Craig Mintz and Trey Jacobs finishing third and fourth, the point battle for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group really tightens up.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature was a barn-burner. Ashland, Ohio’s Ryan Markham, a former Attica track champion, used a restart with 10 laps to go to drive around Devin Shiels to take the lead and drove to his first Attica win of the year. It was his 20th career victory at the track.

“This is the sixth night on this car and we have two wins. It’s not even new, it’s a 2017 chassis. We had that first start and he (Shiels) did that big slider on me and I was like well it’s a little too early in the race for that so I just wanted to bide my time and save my tires a little bit. I started racing him a little harder there…I knew my car was just good,” said Markham beside his B&B Drain Service, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Mars Trucking, Monster Motors, TruForm, Macto Tools by Jimmy, Clear Detail backed #5M.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver has more laps around Attica than any other competitor. The veteran, who has more victories at the track than anyone in Attica history, nearly gave one away. On the final lap Weaver drove off the high side of turn two off the track, but was able to bring it back on and hold off a charging Jimmy McGrath for his second victory of the season. It was his 66th career Fremont Fence 305 victory.

“When you keep telling yourself ‘don’t do that, don’t do that’ then you do that…it’s a sign of old age. Just to be fair, the cushion was actually on the other side of the banking,” joked Weaver. “When the track is this good everyone is wide open. It’s a half-mile on the very outside of the track and a quarter mile on the bottom. The poor motor was just screaming on the top side but I knew I had to keep in the throttle because they were all over me,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines backed #31.

Weaver’s win coupled with Jamie Miller’s sixth place finish really tightens up the battle for title of the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. Weaver is looking to make it three AFCS titles in a row.

At the drop of the green for the 30-lap 410 sprint feature, Philo bolted into the lead with Thorson, Mintz, Kyle Capodice and Lachlan McHugh in tow. Philo built a sizeable lead before lapped traffic came into play by lap eight. Phil nearly spun while battling in traffic, handing the lead to Thorson.

Following a lap 14 caution, Thorson could not shake Philo as Mintz, Capodice, McHugh and Trey Jacobs gave chase. Once Thorson started putting laps together, he pulled away slightly from Philo who had his hands full with Mintz.

A caution on lap 19 followed by a nasty tumble for Brian Smith on the restart – he was not injured – allowed Philo to stay right on Thorson’s tail. After the green flew, Philo stayed within a couple of car lengths of Thorson. As the laps ticked off Philo took a tenth of a second off of Thorson’s lead every circuit. With two to go Phil raced inside of Thorson who drove to the bottom of turns one and two and was able to pull away for the win. Philo, Mintz, Jacobs and McHugh rounded out the top five.

Shiels grabbed the early lead of the 25-lap late model feature with Markham, Justin Chance, Ryan Missler and Larry Bellman in pursuit. A caution with five laps in kept the field close as Shiels could not shake Markham or Missler.

Markham kept racing to Shiels outside lap after lap but a caution with 10 to go gave Shiels a clear track. On the restart Markham drove around Shiels into the lead while Missler, 13th starter Rusty Schlenk and Casey Noonan battled for third.

A final caution for debris with four laps to go did not stop Markham as he drove to the win over Shiels, Missler, Noonan and Chance.

In a caution-filled 305 sprint A-main, Jimmy McGrath lead the first eight laps until Weaver wrestled control away on lap nine. Third through seventh changed hands every lap until the final caution fell on lap 19 when third place running Dustin Stroup had a rear axle failure.

Weaver could not shake McGrath and when Weaver slid off the track on the last lap McGrath made a last ditch charge but came up just short as Weaver held on for the win over McGrath, Tyler Shullick, Mike Keegan and Logan Riel.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 8, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.101-Lachlan McHugh, 12.541

2.09-Craig Mintz, 12.549

3.23-Chris Andrews, 12.603

4.18-Cole Macedo, 12.691

5.99-Skyler Gee, 12.736

6.7N-Darin Naida, 12.820

7.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.842

8.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.883

9.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.885

10.5T-Travis Philo, 12.901

11.49X-Tanner Thorson, 12.935

12.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.941

13.16-DJ Foos, 12.949

14.28M-Conner Morrell, 12.956

15.14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.959

16.2+-Brian Smith, 12.961

17.70-Henry Malcuit, 12.988

18.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.992

19.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.007

20.8M-TJ Michael, 13.036

21.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.096

22.49I-John Ivy, 13.199

23.9-Ricky Peterson, 13.251

24.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.437

25.28-Gray Leadbetter, 13.598

26.40-Logan Fenton, 14.703

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]

4. 16-DJ Foos[6]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

6. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]

7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5]

8. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

9. 9-Ricky Peterson[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

2. 12-Kyle Capodice[1]

3. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

4. 99-Skyler Gee[3]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[7]

6. 49I-John Ivy[8]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[6]

9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[2]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[3]

3. 101-Lachlan McHugh[4]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

6. 28-Gray Leadbetter[7]

7. 40-Logan Fenton[8]

8. 70-Henry Malcuit[1]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 49I-John Ivy[2]

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4]

4. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

6. 70-Henry Malcuit[9]

7. 28-Gray Leadbetter[3]

8. 40-Logan Fenton[6]

9. 14R-Sean Rayhall[8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 49X-Tanner Thorson[2]

2. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[3]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

5. 101-Lachlan McHugh[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13]

7. 18-Cole Macedo[7]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

9. 16-DJ Foos[11]

10. 25R-Jordan Ryan[9]

11. 29-Zeth Sabo[16]

12. 49I-John Ivy[17]

13. 8M-TJ Michael[19]

14. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[15]

15. 68G-Tyler Gunn[18]

16. 28M-Conner Morrell[20]

17. 7N-Darin Naida[10]

18. 99-Skyler Gee[12]

19. 2+-Brian Smith[14]

20. 23-Chris Andrews[8]

Qualifying

1.31-Paul Weaver, 13.709

2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.736

3.12F-Matt Foos, 13.771

4.61-Tyler Shullick, 13.781

5.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 13.808

6.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.873

7.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.890

8.5M-Mike Moore, 13.904

9.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.907

10.26-Jamie Miller, 13.964

11.19R-Steve Rando, 13.995

12.3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.995

13.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.996

14.36-Seth Schneider, 14.027

15.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.033

16.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.041

17.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.118

18.5-Kody Brewer, 14.202

19.2-Brenden Torok, 14.238

20.63-Randy Ruble, 14.263

21.47-Matt Lucius, 14.266

22.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.289

23.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.293

24.78-Austin Black, 14.343

25.16-Lee Sommers, 14.346

26.3V-Chris Verda, 14.354

27.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.369

28.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.421

29.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.550

30.86-Zack Miller, 14.643

31.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.702

32.97X-Rodney Hurst, 15.806

305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

4. 5M-Mike Moore[1]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

8. 92-Kevin Hawk[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]

7. 47-Matt Lucius[7]

8. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]

2. X-Mike Keegan[4]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]

6. 16-Lee Sommers[5]

7. 34-Jud Dickerson[6]

8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8]

Heat Race #4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

2. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

4. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[3]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

6. 78-Austin Black[5]

7. 86-Zack Miller[7]

8. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]

3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]

4. 63-Randy Ruble[5]

5. 92-Kevin Hawk[7]

6. 34-Jud Dickerson[6]

7. 16-Lee Sommers[4]

8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

2. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[3]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[2]

4. 2-Brenden Torok[7]

5. 78-Austin Black[4]

6. 86-Zack Miller[6]

7. 47-Matt Lucius[5]

8. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[2]

2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[1]

3. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[10]

6. 26-Jamie Miller[6]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[13]

8. 12F-Matt Foos[7]

9. 36-Seth Schneider[11]

10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[19]

11. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[18]

12. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]

13. 3X-Brandon Riehl[16]

14. 7M-Brandon Moore[14]

15. 3V-Chris Verda[22]

16. 19R-Steve Rando[12]

17. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

18. 3M-Logan Mongeau[21]

19. 10X-Dustin Stroup[9]

20. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[20]

21. 32-Bryce Lucius[15]

22. 15K-Creed Kemenah[17]

Qualifying

1.50-Ryan Missler, 14.877

2.92-Justin Chance, 14.896

3.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.030

4.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.035

5.59-Larry Bellman, 15.139

6.44-Colin Shipley, 15.190

7.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.256

8.51-Devin Shiels, 15.422

9.94-Mike Bores, 15.453

10.71DS-Drew Smith, 15.466

11.101-Chester Fitch, 15.517

12.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.648

13.27-Ken Hahn, 15.763

14.03-Jim Gingery, 15.765

15.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.165

16.16-Steve Sabo, 16.321

17.69R-Doug Baird, 16.714

18.47J-Cody Laney, 17.145

19.11-Austin Gibson, 17.706

20.30-Nate Potts, 17.721

UMP Late Models

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[4]

2. 59-Larry Bellman[2]

3. 44-Colin Shipley[1]

4. 03-Jim Gingery[5]

5. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]

6. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

7. 20H-Troy Hahn[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

3. 92-Justin Chance[4]

4. 94-Mike Bores[1]

5. 71DS-Drew Smith[5]

6. 27-Ken Hahn[7]

7. 74-Jeff Warnick[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[3]

2. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]

3. 30-Nate Potts[6]

4. 16-Steve Sabo[2]

5. 47J-Cody Laney[1]

6. 11-Austin Gibson[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]

2. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

3. 50-Ryan Missler[4]

4. 1N-Casey Noonan[7]

5. 92-Justin Chance[3]

6. 94-Mike Bores[11]

7. 44-Colin Shipley[8]

8. 59-Larry Bellman[5]

9. 27-Ken Hahn[17]

10. 30-Nate Potts[9]

11. 74-Jeff Warnick[20]

12. 71DS-Drew Smith[14]

13. 101-Chester Fitch[6]

14. 16-Steve Sabo[12]

15. 69R-Doug Baird[16]

16. 91-Rusty Schlenk[13]

17. 11-Austin Gibson[18]

18. 47J-Cody Laney[15]

19. 03-Jim Gingery[10]

20. 20H-Troy Hahn[19]