Kyle Cummins Wins the Bob Darland Classic at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (July 9, 2022) — Kyle Cummins won the Bob Darland Classic for the Midwest Sprint Car Series at Kokomo Speedway. Jason McDougal, Kevin Thomas Jr, Scotty Weir, and Cole Bodine rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Bob Darland Classic

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Feature:

1. 3R Kyle Cummins

2. 5M Jason McDougal

3. 15K Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. 4P Scott Weir

5. 57B Cole Bodine

6. 5S Chase Stockon

7. 79B Max Adams

8. 77AU Todd Hobson

9. 36D Dave Darland

10. 44-Wesley Smith

11. 11-H Jack Hoyer

12. 34-Sterling Cling

13. 2B Chad Boespflug

14. 9Z Zack Pretorius

15. 11D Aaron Davis

16. 57-Colten Cottle

17. 74X Shane Cottle

18. 7-Critter Malone

19. 29-Mitch Wissmiller

20. 15-Carson Garrett