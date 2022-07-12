Sprint Invaders Cruise Into Two County Fairs This Week!

By Bill W
July 11, 2022 – The Sprint Invaders have a busy week that includes two county fair bullrings. On Thursday, July 14, the Davis County Fair will host the series at Bloomfield Speedway in Bloomfield, Iowa. On Sunday, July 17, the group visits the East Moline Speedway in East Moline, Illinois as part of the Rock Island County Fair festivities!
2018 Sprint Invaders champion, Cody Wehrle, leads the point standings by just two markers over three-time titlist Ryan Jamison. Bret Tripplett, Jamie Ball and rookie Devin Wignall complete the top five. Colton Fisher, Tanner Gebhardt, Chris Martin, Tyler Lee and Paul Nienhiser round out the current top ten heading into Bloomfield.
This will be the first visit to Bloomfield for the series since July 19, 2018, when Jon Agan was the victor. It will mark the ninth time the Sprint Invaders have competed at the 3/8-mile oval. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time win list there with three victories. Agan has claimed two, while Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman and Chris Martin also have wins there.
Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bloomfield Thursday. Adult General Admission is $15, Kids 6-12 are $8, and five and under is FREE. Modifieds and Vintage Cars are also on the card.
Sunday marks the sixth visit to the quarter-mile East Moline Speedway for the Sprint Invaders. There were two trips by the series in 2021, with Ayrton Gennetten and Paul Nienhiser coming away winners. Gharst has two wins in East Moline, and John Schulz has also won there.
Grandstands open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, with hot laps scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Reserved Seating is $20, with General Admission $18. Kids 8 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are also on the card.
Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1042
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1040
Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1025
Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1007
Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1002
Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 945
Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 937
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 912
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 902
Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 897
Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 861
Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 836 (2)
Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 798
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 687
Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 684
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 611
Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 600
Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 584
Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 413 (1)
Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 350
(tie) Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350
Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 299
Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 208 (1)
Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 202
Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200
JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 198
Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 194
Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 188
Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184
Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 175
Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172
Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50