Sprint Invaders Cruise Into Two County Fairs This Week!

By Bill W

July 11, 2022 – The Sprint Invaders have a busy week that includes two county fair bullrings. On Thursday, July 14, the Davis County Fair will host the series at Bloomfield Speedway in Bloomfield, Iowa. On Sunday, July 17, the group visits the East Moline Speedway in East Moline, Illinois as part of the Rock Island County Fair festivities!

2018 Sprint Invaders champion, Cody Wehrle, leads the point standings by just two markers over three-time titlist Ryan Jamison. Bret Tripplett, Jamie Ball and rookie Devin Wignall complete the top five. Colton Fisher, Tanner Gebhardt, Chris Martin, Tyler Lee and Paul Nienhiser round out the current top ten heading into Bloomfield.

This will be the first visit to Bloomfield for the series since July 19, 2018, when Jon Agan was the victor. It will mark the ninth time the Sprint Invaders have competed at the 3/8-mile oval. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time win list there with three victories. Agan has claimed two, while Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman and Chris Martin also have wins there.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bloomfield Thursday. Adult General Admission is $15, Kids 6-12 are $8, and five and under is FREE. Modifieds and Vintage Cars are also on the card.

Sunday marks the sixth visit to the quarter-mile East Moline Speedway for the Sprint Invaders. There were two trips by the series in 2021, with Ayrton Gennetten and Paul Nienhiser coming away winners. Gharst has two wins in East Moline, and John Schulz has also won there.

Grandstands open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, with hot laps scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Reserved Seating is $20, with General Admission $18. Kids 8 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1042

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1040

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1025

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1007

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1002

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 945

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 937

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 912

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 902

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 897

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 861

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 836 (2)

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 798

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 687

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 684

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 611

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 600

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 584

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 413 (1)

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 350

(tie) Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350

Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 299

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 208 (1)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 202

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 198

Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 194

Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 188

Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184

Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 175

Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172

Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50