Randall and Rosenboom Record Wins During Bank Midwest Night Presented by Best Western of Fairmont at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 15, 2022) – Chase Randall and Jody Rosenboom both captured feature victories on Friday evening at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted Bank Midwest Night presented by Best Western of Fairmont.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series feature got off to a rough start with back-to-back red flags on the opening lap of the 25-lap main event. Once racing got rolling Jake Bubak led the first eight laps before a caution bunched the field together. Randall took advantage and used the bottom of turns three and four to take the lead on Lap 9.

As Randall built a sizeable lead, Kaleb Johnson advanced to third place on Lap 11 and into the runner-up position on Lap 13. The final caution of the race came out on the ensuing lap and after Randall executed a strong restart traffic appeared with seven laps remaining.

Johnson was able to close quickly, but Randall split two drivers to build his lead back to one second. A pair of drivers appeared in front of Randall on the final lap, allowing Johnson to make a last-ditch effort, but Randall was patient on the bottom groove in turns three and four to win by 0.575 seconds.

“We were really good out front,” he said after earning his first career win at the track. “Those first few laps I had to figure out where I needed to be to be faster than the guy in front of me. I found the bottom in (turns) three and four worked pretty well. I kept trying it and trying it and worked it in. I finally got by Jake on that restart and checked out from there.”

Johnson scored a second-place result.

“I feel like the last race we raced here I was in his position and made a few mistakes,” he said. “Chase ran a good race.”

Matt Juhl advanced from eighth to third.

“We had a good car all night,” he said. “The way the track played out and traffic didn’t go in my favor at all, I’m happy to be in third.”

Justin Henderson rebounded from being involved in a pair of cautions to finish fourth and Christopher Thram ended fifth.

Johnson set quick time during qualifying before the heat races were won by Scotty Thiel, Randall, Brandon Halverson and Skylar Prochaska. Mark Toews picked up the B Main triumph.

Rosenboom led the final 16 laps to claim his second Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars main event victory at the track this year.

Matt Johnson held the point for the first four laps before Rosenboom powered into the top spot via the cushion in turns three and four. He then held off Trevor Serbus during a pair of late-race restarts to win by 0.993 seconds, garnering a trip into Sea Foam Victory Lane. Rosenboom has now won two of the three Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars features at Jackson Motorplex this season.

Serbus placed second with Johnson rounding out the podium. Dusty Ballenger finished fourth and Monty Ferriera held off Brandon Bosma, who tipped over on Lap 3 and had to restart at the back of the pack, for fifth place.

Rosenboom, Jeremy Schultz and Mike Stien were the heat race winners. Cody Ihlen captured the B Main.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is July 26 for the final Bank Midwest IMCA Series race of the season. The racing program features IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts.

BANK MIDWEST NIGHT PRESENTED BY BEST WESTERN OF FAIRMONT RACE RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (July 15, 2022) –

Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (3); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (11); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (15); 7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (14); 8. 20G-Chris Graf (18); 9. 12-Troy Schreurs (7); 10. 5-Javen Ostermann (12); 11. 33-James Broty (10); 12. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (16); 13. 33B-Scott Broty (23); 14. 4W-Matt Wasmund (20); 15. 22W-Aaron Werner (24); 16. (DNF) 27B-Jake Bubak (1); 17. (DNF) 36-Scotty Thiel (6); 18. (DNF) 5T-Mark Toews (21); 19. (DNF) 8-Jacob Hughes (22); 20. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (13); 21. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (5); 22. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (9); 23. (DNF) 44-Chris Martin (19); 24. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (17).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5T-Mark Toews (2); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 3. 33B-Scott Broty (6); 4. 22W-Aaron Werner (1); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 6. 48-Taylor Forbes (9); 7. (DNF) 91-Andrew Sullivan (5); 8. (DNS) 18-Tyler Rabenberg; 9. (DNS) 10-Lincoln Drewis.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Scotty Thiel (2); 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (1); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. 20G-Chris Graf (5); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7); 7. 5T-Mark Toews (6); 8. 48-Taylor Forbes (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (4); 2. 20-Brant O’Banion (2); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 4. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (1); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson (3); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 7. 22W-Aaron Werner (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 2. 12-Troy Schreurs (4); 3. 5-Javen Ostermann (2); 4. 44-Chris Martin (5); 5. 33-James Broty (3); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 7. (DNF) 18-Tyler Rabenberg (6).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 3. 27B-Jake Bubak (3); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 5. 4W-Matt Wasmund (5); 6. 33B-Scott Broty (6); 7. 10-Lincoln Drewis (7).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.893 (7); 2. 9-Chase Randall, 00:13.931 (6); 3. 12-Troy Schreurs, 00:13.972 (5); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:14.082 (18); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:14.094 (8); 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:14.107 (9); 7. 33-James Broty, 00:14.187 (17); 8. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:14.194 (2); 9. 36-Scotty Thiel, 00:14.195 (26); 10. 20-Brant O’Banion, 00:14.203 (15); 11. 5-Javen Ostermann, 00:14.212 (19); 12. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:14.214 (4); 13. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:14.224 (1); 14. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, 00:14.258 (10); 15. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 00:14.267 (16); 16. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:14.291 (20); 17. 20G-Chris Graf, 00:14.299 (11); 18. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:14.329 (12); 19. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.376 (14); 20. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:14.440 (22); 21. 5T-Mark Toews, 00:14.455 (25); 22. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:14.474 (21); 23. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 00:14.494 (23); 24. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:14.557 (29); 25. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:14.560 (27); 26. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:14.749 (3); 27. 91-Andrew Sullivan, 00:14.802 (13); 28. 10-Lincoln Drewis, 00:14.811 (24); 29. 48-Taylor Forbes, 00:14.859 (28).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (1); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (4); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (2); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 5. 45-Monty Ferriera (10); 6. 23-Brandon Bosma (14); 7. 13-Brandon Halverson (6); 8. 33-Trevor Smith (12); 9. 19B-Jack Berger (9); 10. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (11); 11. 105-Cody Ihlen (16); 12. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (20); 13. 74N-Luke Nellis (19); 14. 23C-Ben Crees (15); 15. 18L-Logan Domagala (17); 16. (DNF) 24B-Brandon Buysse (5); 17. (DNF) 91-Andrew Sullivan (18); 18. (DNF) 4S-Mike Stien (3); 19. (DNF) 56-Bill Johnson (8); 20. (DNF) 24G-Chris Graf (13).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 105-Cody Ihlen (2); 2. 18L-Logan Domagala (1); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 4. 74N-Luke Nellis (5); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 6. 54-Michael Stien (8); 7. 3D-Dan Griep (7); 8. 17-Wade Hansen (9); 9. 28G-Gracyn Masur (11); 10. (DNF) 07-Owen Carlson (3); 11. (DNS) 26G-Hannah Graf.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (4); 2. 24B-Brandon Buysse (2); 3. 45-Monty Ferriera (3); 4. 19B-Jack Berger (1); 5. 24G-Chris Graf (5); 6. 18L-Logan Domagala (8); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (9); 8. 3D-Dan Griep (6); 9. 17-Wade Hansen (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (1); 2. 30-Matt Johnson (3); 3. 13-Brandon Halverson (4); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 6. 105-Cody Ihlen (2); 7. 74N-Luke Nellis (7); 8. 54-Michael Stien (6); 9. 28G-Gracyn Masur (9).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Mike Stien (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 3. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 4. 33-Trevor Smith (7); 5. 23C-Ben Crees (2); 6. 07-Owen Carlson (6); 7. 91-Andrew Sullivan (8); 8. (DNF) 26G-Hannah Graf (5).

UP NEXT –

July 26 for Bank Midwest IMCA Series featuring IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .