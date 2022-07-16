Royal Flush! Marks Takes Home $275,000 With Pair of Eldora Victories

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 16, 2022) — Brent Marks capped off a dream weekend at Eldora Speedway by winning the 39th Kings Royal on Saturday night. Marks, from Myerstown, Pennsylvania backed up his $100,000 to win victory during the Historical Big One on Thursday with a $175,000 payday. Marks took the lead form Brian Brown on lap 22 and held off Donny Schatz and Carson Macedo for the victory.

More on this race to come.

39th Kings Royal

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, July 16, 2022

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[6]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[7]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

5. 57-Kyle Larson[10]

6. 21-Brian Brown[4]

7. 71-Cory Eliason[5]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[22]

9. 2-David Gravel[11]

10. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[2]

11. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

12. 24-Rico Abreu[14]

13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[16]

15. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[15]

16. 5-Spencer Bayston[20]

17. 83-James McFadden[24]

18. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

19. 13-Justin Peck[19]

20. 11-Parker Price Miller[9]

21. 10-Dave Blaney[18]

22. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[17]

23. 101-Lachlan McHugh[21]

24. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[23]