T.J.’s Takeaways: Marks In the Midst of a Season for the Ages

Marks’ success is remarkable on statistics alone. When you look at how Marks is going about it we have not seen a driver with this kind of success in major events while not following the Outlaw tour since Doug Wolfgang’s historic 1985 season in Bob Weikert’s car or in Danny Peace’s car in 1989, or some of Kyle Larson’s more recent exploits.

The other thing that is remarkable is some of the decisions Marks is making. They are not following the World of Outlaws tour. While many of their counterparts were grinding away doing maintenance after a daytime show, Marks’ team was relaxed just spot-checking things after sitting that race out. I already discussed how they took last weekend off to come into this event rested, but Marks outsmarted some of his counterparts again that don’t have to run the Outlaw tour for points and yet ran that daytime show before the $175,000. Donny Schatz even remarked they had to pull their favored engine after the daytime program. I don’t think enough is being made about those two decisions being key to Marks victories this weekend, proving that with the proper planning and being fortunate enough to be based in a location where racing at home frequently can make sense.

Smart decisions on and off the racetrack between Marks, crew chief Heath Moyle, and the rest of the team is providing the sport an awesome storyline to follow into the rest of the season. Do we consider Marks one of the sport’s elite at this point? I think he is well on his way to that and could be by seasons end. I think the key to that goes with Marks’ demeanor as one of the most level headed people I’ve dealt with in the sport..

I do know this season is going to be one we will be talking about 20 years from now for how extraordinary it is.