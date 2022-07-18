Patriot Sprint Tour Returns to Woodhull Raceway for Another $3,000 to win Show

By Paul Harkenrider

(Woodhull, NY) After a few weeks off in the first half of July, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will enter the Woodhull Raceway for its fifth race of the 2022 Platinum season.

Through four races, Davie Franek and Jason Shultz have each won an A Main event, and Danny Varin has won the last two events at Utica Rome and Fonda Speedways.

Entering Woodhull, Davie Franek has a solid grasp on the point lead over rookie driver Dalton Rombough, Jonathan Preston, Jordan Thomas, and Dave Axton complete the top five. Steve Glover and Jordan Hutton, also running on the platinum tour, currently run sixth and seventh in points, respectively.

The Patriot Sprint Tour and Woodhull have a long history as this will be the 26th race at the Steuben County Bull Ring, dating back to September of 2007, when Chuck Hebing was victorious and would go on to be his first of nine wins at the facility.

Other winners include Bobby Breen (’09), Dan Shetler (’10), Bryan Howland (’11, ’13, ’15, ’17), Justin Barger (’12, ’13, ’15), Jared Zimbardi (’16), Davie Franek (’19), Jonathan Preston (’19).

This Saturday will be another $3,000 to win. $300 to start Show where points will go towards the 2022 championship paying $5,000 to win.

There will be an open draw to set the heat line ups with passing points determining the top eight for redraw positions and the Bonnell’s Rod Shop Four Laps of Fame Dash for Cash. The A-Main will be 25 laps in length.

For more information on the rest of the 20th Anniversary Tour, please visit www.patriotsprinttour.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.