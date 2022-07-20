BC39 ENTRIES UP ABOVE 30 SO FAR FOR AUG. 3-4 USAC MIDGET EVENT AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (July 19, 2022)………The first batch of Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech entries have arrived.

Thus far, 32 teams have filed their entries for the August 3-4 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ten USAC national championships are comprised from three of the those 32 entries, which include four-time champ and 2018 BC39 winner Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) as well as five-time USAC national titlist J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.) and single-time champion Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.).

NASCAR Cup Series winner Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.) will make his return to the BC39 along with 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed (Alpine, Calif.) along with Kokomo Speedway track record holder and motorsports commentator Dillon Welch (Carmel, Ind.).

USAC feature winners Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) return to the BC39 fray while Bill Rose (Plainfield, Ind.) will make a rare midget start in his BC39 debut.

Over the coming days and weeks, the entries will continue to pour in from all over the country as a huge field will congregate toward the mecca of auto racing for the fourth-running of the BC39. Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019) and Kyle Larson (2021) have captured victories in the first three editions of the event.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, August 2 with team parking at Noon Eastern followed by the heat race position draft. All cars entered will be randomized into a draft order for the heat race draft. Teams will be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot.

On track action begins Wednesday, August 3, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Driver/team registration and race tickets can be purchased via www.TheBC39.com.

==================

ENTRY LIST FOR THE DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTED BY WEATHERTECH:

(32 entries as of July 19, 2022)

0G J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Glenn Styres Racing)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing)

1 RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

5 CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

5LK JORDAN KINSER/Bedford, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

6 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

7 SHANNON MCQUEEN/Tehachapi, CA (McQueen Racing)

7m JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7MR CASEY BURKHAM/Combine, TX (RAMCO Speed Group)

7R A.J. HOPKINS/Brownsburg, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Channahon, IL (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

17v BEN VARNER/Harbor Springs, MI (Ben Varner)

17x KURT STELLHORN/Red Bud, IL (Kurt Stellhorn)

18N ALEX NALON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

19K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

26 CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

29 TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Matt Seymour Racing)

40B BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Western Speed Racing)

41 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Big Dog Racing)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Abacus Racing)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Plainfield, IN (Kevin Studley)

71w DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Paul May Motorsports)

74 SHELDON CREED/Alpine, CA (Abacus Racing)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport)

81 TBA (Gray Racing)

97J JIM JONES/Ventura, CA (Jim Jones Motorsports)