Family Fun Night at Limaland on Friday July 29th

By Gerry Keysor

When the gates swing open at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday July 29th, it won’t be business as usual at the quarter-mile speedplant located in Allentown,Ohio. In addition to the action packed Season Championship racing program, Limaland will also host Family Fun Night, featuring fun for all ages, and giveaways for the kids going back to school.

The drivers and teams of Limaland Motorsports Park will have their race cars on display with several drivers signing autographs and providing hero cards for race fans.

Backpack and bike giveaways will take place during the event before the races

In addition there will be inflatables and bounce houses for the younger fans to enjoy.

Then the fun and excitement rolls over to the race track as the Non Wing Sprint Cars hit the highbanks of Limaland for the final time in 2022. The Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks will battle in their final points races of the season to crown season champions.

Don’t miss out on this big night of excitement and fun! Pit gates open at 4PM. Grandstand gates and Family Fun Event opens at 4:30PM. Hot laps at 6:30PM, and racing at 7:30 PM

General admission for ages 16 and older – $12, Ages 11 to 15 – $6, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE.

Pit passes for all ages – $30

For details on this and all events at Limaland, check out our Facebook page, or visit our website at limaland.com