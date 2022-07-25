Close Championship Battles Highlight Heiman Fire Equipment Night This Sunday at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 25, 2022) – This Sunday is Heiman Fire Equipment Night at Huset’s Speedway.

The three featured divisions – Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks – will all be in action with tight championship battles as the season winds down.

Matt Juhl holds a one-point advantage over defending track champion Justin Henderson in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig championship standings. Austin McCarl is only three points behind Juhl with Brooke Tatnell (17 points back) and Jack Dover (30 points back) rounding out the top five.

Jacob Hughes owns a three-point lead over Lee Goos Jr. in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings. Brandon Bosma is 10 points out of the lead with defending track champion Dusty Ballenger (36 points back) and Cole Vanderheiden (38 points back) completing the top five.

Zach Olivier is ahead of Matt Steuerwald and Tim Dann by 27 points in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings. Colby Klaassen (33 points back) ranks fourth and Jeff Wittrock (46 points back) is fifth.

All three divisions have also showcased six different feature winners this year. Brooke Tatnell and Ryan Timms are tied atop the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig wins list with a pair of victories. Brandon Bosma leads the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series with a trio of triumphs. Eric Moser, Olivier and Steuerwald each have a Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks leading two wins.

Adult tickets for this Sunday’s event are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Brooke Tatnell – 2 (June 12 and July 24); Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (July 17); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 3 (May 8, June 19 and July 24); Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 17); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Eric Moser – 2 (June 24 and July 17); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Matt Steuerwald – 2 (May 8 and June 23); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

