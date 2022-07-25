Dubuque County Fair Wednesday is Next for Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W
July 25, 2022 – One of the most anticipated events on the Sprint Invaders calendar each year is the Dubuque County Fair stop, and it will be occurring this Wednesday, July 27! The Dubuque Speedway is always conducive to great sprint car racing, and this week should be no different!
This marks the eighth straight year the Sprint Invaders have hit Dubuque, and this year will see $2,000 to win the main event and $300 to start. Dominic Scelzi leads the win list on the banked 1/3-mile bullring with two victories, while Jamie Ball, John Schulz, Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman, and last year’s winner Jonathan Cornell have also visited Victory Lane there.
Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings heading into Dubuque, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Bret Tripplett, Jamie Ball and Tanner Gebhardt. Colton Fisher, Paul Nienhiser, Devin Wignall, Tyler Lee and Chase Randall round out the top ten. Randall leads the series in wins with three, having picked one up in the last series stop on July 17 in East Moline, Illinois.
Come early for all the Dubuque County Fair has to offer! Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is just $10, with kids 11 and under FREE. IMCA Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods and A Mods are also on the card.
Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1424
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1413
Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1411
Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1392
Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1316
Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1315
Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1303 (1)
Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1301
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1283
Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1278 (3)
Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1244
Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1158
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1087
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 841
Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 793
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 673
Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 652 (1)
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)
Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 613 (1)
JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592
Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580
Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 561
Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 540
Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424
Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350
Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 303
Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250
Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235
Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200
Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 194
Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184
Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181
Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172
Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50