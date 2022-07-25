Dubuque County Fair Wednesday is Next for Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W

July 25, 2022 – One of the most anticipated events on the Sprint Invaders calendar each year is the Dubuque County Fair stop, and it will be occurring this Wednesday, July 27! The Dubuque Speedway is always conducive to great sprint car racing, and this week should be no different!

This marks the eighth straight year the Sprint Invaders have hit Dubuque, and this year will see $2,000 to win the main event and $300 to start. Dominic Scelzi leads the win list on the banked 1/3-mile bullring with two victories, while Jamie Ball, John Schulz, Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman, and last year’s winner Jonathan Cornell have also visited Victory Lane there.

Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings heading into Dubuque, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Bret Tripplett, Jamie Ball and Tanner Gebhardt. Colton Fisher, Paul Nienhiser, Devin Wignall, Tyler Lee and Chase Randall round out the top ten. Randall leads the series in wins with three, having picked one up in the last series stop on July 17 in East Moline, Illinois.

Come early for all the Dubuque County Fair has to offer! Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is just $10, with kids 11 and under FREE. IMCA Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods and A Mods are also on the card.

Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1424

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1413

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1411

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1392

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1316

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1315

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1303 (1)

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1301

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1283

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1278 (3)

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1244

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1158

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1087

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 841

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 793

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 673

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 652 (1)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 613 (1)

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 561

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 540

Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350

Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 303

Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250

Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200

Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 194

Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181

Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172

Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50