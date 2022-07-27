Showdown on the adobe next up for SCCT at Petaluma Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…

The tacky and hooked-up 3/8 mile clay oval is always a welcomed stop for race fans around Northern California. Petaluma Speedway routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic competition of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 4pm and cars on track directly after.

The evening of family fun marks the second of three season appearances at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will return on Saturday September 24th for the annual “Adobe Cup.”

This Saturday is another key opportunity for drivers and teams to solidify a spot among the top-32 of points, to be eligible for the Wednesday September 7th Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational. Including this weekend there are just two events remaining until the Sprint Car Challenge Tour jump starts the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.

“We look forward to visiting Petaluma Speedway on Saturday with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “The track always provides good, competitive racing, and an efficient program. This is essentially our road to Gold Cup now as well with only two races left to lock up a spot among the top-32 of points. After Petaluma it’s then off to Ocean Speedway on August 20th, before we launch the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway on September 7th.”

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg brings the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards point lead into the sticky gumbo on Saturday. The 46-year-old veteran, who is always a favorite at Petaluma, leads Modesto’s Tony Gomes by 53-points at the top of the standings. Forsberg will be gunning for his first tour triumph of the season this weekend aboard the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 mount.

During the initial SCCT appearance at Petaluma Speedway last month it was Gomes who snagged his first career tour victory behind the wheel of the Menne Motorsports No. 75 machine. The 22-year-old looks to ride a wave of momentum following his big $5,000 win last weekend at the Forni Classic in Placerville.

Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson, Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez and Fremont’s Shane Golobic round out the top-five in points heading into round 11 on the season. Completing the remainder of the top-10 are Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Aromas’ Justin Sanders, Placerville’s Shane Hopkins and Roseville’s Jodie Robinson.

All cars that have competed at each SCCT event are eligible for the $500 Shop Kyle Larson Bonus if they win at Petaluma on Saturday. If they can do so, it will make for a $3,000 total payday. Standard nightly payouts with the tour continue to be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the 24-car main event.

Adult tickets this Saturday July 30th at the Petaluma Speedway cost $25 with seniors 65 + being $20, juniors age 6-11 are $10, while kids five and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4pm with cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.