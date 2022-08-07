Knoxville Nationals/Southern Iowa Speedweek Events: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday August 7, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

2:00-4:00 PM: KRCO Trivia Night at the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the Grandstands

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

Check out our full event schedule for Southern Iowa Speedweek by clicking here.

All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.