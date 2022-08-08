Patriot Sprint Tour Set To Return to Woodhull Raceway This Saturday for Second Time in 2022

By Paul Harkenrider

(Woodhull, NY) The A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will return to the High Banks of Woodhull Raceway for the second time this season this Saturday.

Last month, Shawn Donath got by rookie driver Dalton Rombough during the middle stages to secure his first ever Patriot Sprint Tour win over Bryan Howland and Chuck Hebing.

Headed to this Saturday, Davie Franek still maintains a point lead over Jonathan Preston, who just picked up his first win of 2022 at the Outlaw Summer Nationals on July 29. Rookie driver Dalton Rombough sits third in points, followed by Jordan Thomas and Steve Glover.

Once again, this Saturday, it is $3,000 to win and $300 to start with points going towards the 2022 Championship, which pays $5,000 to win.

Also, after this Saturday, several drivers will head north of the U.S. Border to Ohsweken Speedway for the ‘2021’ Canadian Sprint Car Nationals that will take place on Monday, August 15. The event, however, will not provide any points for the 2022 season.

The next point’s race for the Patriot Sprint Tour is Friday, September 23, at Outlaw Speedway for the Outlaw Fall Nationals, which will pay $4,000 to win.

To see the full schedule and more news on the Patriot Sprint Tour, please be sure to www.patriotsprinttour.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.