Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars return to action at Jacksonville, Spoon River

By Brian Walker

JACKSONVILLE, IL (Aug. 9, 2022) – The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will roar back to action in September with its debut at Jacksonville Speedway (Friday, Sept. 9) and Spoon River Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 10), in conjunction with the POWRi WAR Sprint League.

The Illinois doubleheader will mark the seventh and eighth rounds of the Series’ debut championship season – also bringing it past the halfway point.

There have been five different winners in the first six races as the Series continues to draw the best non-wing Sprint Car drivers from around the country each race. Shane Cockrum, of Benton IL, currently leads the title hunt with a 47-point lead over Pennsylvania’s Alex Bright.

XTREME OUTLAW @ JACKSONVILLE – Friday, Sept. 9

Track: Jacksonville Speedway

Location: Jacksonville, IL

To Win: $5,000

Notables: Along with Jacksonville Speedway being the Series’ debut at the track, it will also be the Series’ debut at a quarter-mile speedway. However, of those currently in the top five in points, Illinois natives Shane Cockrum and Mario Clouser have won at the track.

Both won with the POWRi National Midget tour – Clouser in 2012 and Cockrum in 2013.

XTREME OUTLAW @ SPOON RIVER – Saturday, Sept. 10

Track: Spoon River Speedway

Location: Lewistown, IL

To Win: $5,000

Notables: Like Jacksonville Speedway, Spoon River Speedway will mark two first for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars. It will see the Series make its debut there and its debut at a 3/8-mile track.

And, again, of those in the top five in points, Mario Clouser, of Chatham, IL, already has a victory there. He won at Spoon River with the POWRi WAR Sprint League in 2021. Thomas Meseraull, who won with the Xtreme Outlaw Series at Volusia Speedway Park, won with the POWRi WAR Sprints at Spoon River in 2019, as well as Anthony Nicholson.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.