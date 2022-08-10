Fort Knox: $1,002,065 Purse Up For Grabs at the 61st Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa. (August 9, 2022) — Knoxville Raceway released pay increases for the top three finishing positions along with the breakdown of the Saturday night purse for the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s taking place this week at the Knoxville Raceway.

Teams will compete for purse of over $1,002,065 dollars after pay increases were announced for the top three positions on Wednesday. The winner of the 2022 Knoxville Nationals will take home $175,000 with second place earning $80,000, and third place will receive $40,000. For teams that earn their way into Saturday’s A-Main event last place will pay $10,000.

The total of Saturday night’s purse is $710,225, Friday’s purse is $105,950, while Wednesday and Thursday’s preliminary events have a purse of $168,880. Teams are also vying for $17,550 in special awards throughout the week.

The 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s will be broadcast on DIRTvision.com and tickets are still available for all four nights of racing with seats for Saturday’s finale are close to a sellout. Visit http://www.knoxvilleraceway.com for more information.