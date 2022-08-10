POWRi 410 Outlaws Highlight Missouri State Fair Speedway Showcase

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/11/22) Branching out to debut on the Show-Me-State’s historic half-mile, the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League will next headline the Missouri State Fair Races on Sunday, August 21st at the Sedalia Missouri venue.

Classes scheduled for competition at Missouri State Fair Speedway for the Second Annual Ron Ditzfeld Memorial include the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, B-Modifieds, and Show-Me Vintage Racers.

Sunday, August 21 | Missouri State Fair Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

As a bonus to POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League competitors currently inside the Top-10 in points will receive a pair of pit passes for FREE for the night of Missouri State Fair action.

Payout for the POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League on Sunday, August 21st: 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

More information on the Missouri State Fair Speedway including fair times and prices can be found on Social Media Platforms or at www.mostatefair.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.