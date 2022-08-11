Austin McCarl Earns Pole Position for the 2022 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 11, 2022) — Austin McCarl capped off a banner day by earning the pole position for the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. McCarl, from nearby Altoona, Iowa and the son of legendary Knoxville drivers Terry McCarl, qualified fifth fastest in the 50-car field, finished fourth in his heat race, and fourth in the A-Main on Thursday to score 477 points. McCarl and his wife earlier in the day announced they are expecting a baby, making the day one to remember for the McCarl family.

Tyler Courtney, who also competed on Thursday, will start on the outside of the front row. Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Kyle Larson Brent Marks, Daryn Pittman, Brad Sweet, and Knoxville regular J.J. Hickle rounded out the top 10 in Nationals points.

Thursday night feature winner Jacob Allen starts 11th while quick qualifier on Wednesday night Parker Price-Miller starts 12th.

Rookie of the year candidates for the Nationals Justin Sanders and Buddy Kofoid, both natives of California, will start together in row seven.

Knoxville regulars Tasker Phillips and Aaron Reutzel round out the 16 drivers locked into Saturday’s main event.

Drivers 17-27th in points are locked into Saturday’s B-Main while the remainder of the field will return on Friday for the “Hard Knox” program

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Point Standings after Thursday’s preliminary feature

Locked into Saturday’s A-Main

1. 88 Austin McCarl-477

2. 7BC Tyler Courtney-473

3. 15 Donny Schatz-469

4. 2 David Gravel-469

5. 41 Carson Macedo-467

6. 57 Kyle Larson-462

7. 19 Brent Marks-462

8. 27H Daryn Pittman-459

9. 49 Brad Sweet-458

10. 25 JJ Hickle-458

11. 1A Jacob Allen-457

12. 11M Parker Price-Miller-457

13. 39 Justin Sanders-456

14. 11X Buddy Kofoid-453

15. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips-451

16. 8 Aaron Reutzel-447

Locked into Saturday’s B-Main

17. 18 Gio Scelzi-445

18. 1S Logan Schuchart-444

19. 2K Lynton Jeffrey-443

20. 26 Zeb Wise-442

21. 83 James McFadden-441

22. 13 Justin Peck-441

23. 14J Cole Macedo-435

24. 2KS Ian Madsen-434

25. 9 Kasey Kahne-431

26. 3TK Tim Kaeding-431

27. 19W Chris Windom-423

Drivers that will compete in Friday’s “Hard Knox” Program

28. 14 Corey Day-422

29. 11 Roger Crockett-417

30. 16A Colby Copeland-416

31. 5C Dylan Cisney-414

32. 3 Ayrton Gennetten-414

33. 39M Anthony Macri-414

34. 55 Hunter Schuerenberg-410

35. 17W Shane Golobic-407

36. 49X Cale Thomas-406

37. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild-405

38. 42 Sye Lynch-404

39. 49J Josh Schneiderman-401

40. 17B Bill Balog-400

41. 101 Lachlan McHugh-399

42. 17C Carson Short-398

43. 9 Matt Juhl-398

44. 20G Noah Gass-397

45. 21 Brian Brown-396

46. 7 Justin Henderson-396

47. 91 Kyle Reinhardt-395

48. 21H Brady Bacon-395

49. 55T McKenna Haase-392

50. 1 Logan Wagner-391

51. 73 Scotty Thiel-390

52. 55W Mike Wagner-390

53. 17S Sammy Swindell-389

54. 35 Zach Hampton-388

55. 24R Rico Abreu-388

56. 7S Robbie Price-386

57. 3P Sawyer Phillips-385

58. 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr.-384

59. 2M Davey Heskin-384

60. 13JT Mark Dobmeier-382

61. 27 Carson McCarl-382

62. 71 Cory Eliason-381

63. 6B Brandon Wimmer-380

64. 11N Harli White-380

65. 5 Spencer Bayston-379

66. 16 Brooke Tatnell-378

67. 21K Thomas Kennedy-377

68. 53 Jack Dover-376

69. 7W Dustin Selvage-376

70. 24 Terry McCarl-373

71. 1AU Marcus Dumesny-360

72. 18R Ryan Roberts-353

73. 11K Kraig Kinser-341

74. 83T Tanner Carrick-336

75. 11T TJ Stutts-336

76. 44 Chris Martin-333

77. 84 Scott Bogucki-333

78. 20 AJ Moeller-332

79. 15M Bobby Mincer-323

80. 40 Clint Garner-323

81. 99 Skylar Gee-318

82. 3Z Brock Zearfoss-318

83. 14H Josh Higday-312

84. 35K Chad Kemenah-308

85. 47X Dylan Westbrook-306

86. 97 Greg Wilson-302

87. 65 Jordan Goldesberry-302

88. 2KK Kevin Ingle-301

89. 22 Riley Goodno-293

90. 6 Bill Rose-282

91. 10 Skylar Prochaska-278

92. 83JR Kerry Madsen-275

93. 12 Tyler Drueke-273

94. 9JR Derek Hagar-272

95. 1X Jake Bubak-271

96. 4W Matt Wasmund-267

97. 1M Don Droud Jr.-265

98. 97G Alan Gilbertson-263

99. 45 Rusty Hickman-257

100. 6A Adam Cruea-257

101. 52 Blake Hahn-230