Geoff Ensign Wins at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (August 12, 2022) — Geoff Ensign won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Bloomington Speedway. Nick Bilbee, Brayden Fox, Brady Short from 17th starting position, and Gabriel Gilbert rounded out the top five.

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, August 12, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Geoff Ensign[2]

2. 44G-Dickie Gaines[3]

3. 39-Andy Bradley[5]

4. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[4]

5. 37-Dave Gross[6]

6. 16-Jackson Slone[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[1]

2. 53-Brayden Fox[2]

3. 34F-Parker Frederickson[3]

4. 26T-Matt Thompson[6]

5. 77-Hunter O’Neal[4]

6. 36-Brady Short[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[1]

2. 04-AJ Hopkins[4]

3. 98-Brandon Morin[5]

4. 17-Nick Bilbee[2]

5. 9G-Dustin Griffitts[6]

6. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 44-Geoff Ensign[1]

2. 17-Nick Bilbee[12]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[5]

4. 36-Brady Short[17]

5. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[2]

6. 98-Brandon Morin[9]

7. 34F-Parker Frederickson[8]

8. 26T-Matt Thompson[11]

9. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[3]

10. 16-Jackson Slone[16]

11. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[10]

12. 22-Brandon Spencer[18]

13. 44G-Dickie Gaines[4]

14. 04-AJ Hopkins[6]

15. 77-Hunter O’Neal[14]

16. 39-Andy Bradley[7]

17. 9G-Dustin Griffitts[15]

18. 37-Dave Gross[13]