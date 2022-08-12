Updates from “Hard Knox” Night at the 61st Knoxville Nationals

Check out updates from FVP “Hard Knox” night during the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s from the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Follow our Twitter feed for updates or our Facebook page and below for results and notes while watching the live broadcast on .

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

FVP Hard Knox Night

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 12, 2022

Qualifying Flight A Draw:

1. 6B-Brandon Wimmer

2. 73-Scotty Thiel

3. 6-Bill Rose

4. 9-Matt Juhl

5. 11T-TJ Stutts

6. 14-Corey Day

7. 12-Tyler Drueke

8. 97-Greg Wilson

9. 21K-Thomas Kennedy

10. 17B-Bill Balog

11. 71-Cory Eliason

12. 17S-Sammy Swindell

13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

14. 55T-McKenna Haase

15. 17C-Carson Short

16. 101-Lachlan McHugh

17. 40-Clint Garner

18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips

19. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny

20. 24-Terry McCarl

21. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier

22. 15M-Bobby Mincer

23. 7S-Robbie Price

24. 2KK-Kevin Ingle

25. 1-Logan Wagner

26. 16A-Colby Copeland

27. 49X-Cale Thomas

28. 5C-Dylan Cisney

29. 27-Carson McCarl

30. 18R-Ryan Roberts

31. 35-Zach Hampton

32. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

33. 1X-Jake Bubak

34. 14H-Josh Higday

35. 11-Roger Crockett

36. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Qualifying Flight B Draw:

1. 22-Riley Goodno

2. 5-Spencer Bayston

3. 55W-Mike Wagner

4. 44-Chris Martin

5. 83JR-Kerry Madsen

6. 11K-Kraig Kinser

7. 7W-Dustin Selvage

8. 1M-Don Droud Jr.

9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

10. 42-Sye Lynch

11. 45-Rusty Hickman

12. 99-Skylar Gee

13. 49J-Josh Schneiderman

14. 11N-Harli White

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

16. 65-Jordan Goldesberry

17. 7-Justin Henderson

18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

19. 84-Scott Bogucki

20. 35K-Chad Kemenah

21. 24R-Rico Abreu

22. 17W-Shane Golobic

23. 4W-Matt Wasmund

24. 97G-Alan Gilbertson

25. 2M-Davey Heskin

26. 21-Brian Brown

27. 21H-Brady Bacon

28. 39M-Anthony Macri

29. 10-Skylar Prochaska

30. 52-Blake Hahn

31. 83T-Tanner Carrick

32. 9JR-Derek Hagar

33. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

34. 19W-Chris Windom

35. 16-Brooke Tatnell

36. 20G-Noah Gass