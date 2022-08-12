Updates from “Hard Knox” Night at the 61st Knoxville Nationals

Check out updates from FVP “Hard Knox” night during the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s from the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Follow our Twitter feed for updates or our Facebook page and below for results and notes while watching the live broadcast on .
61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
FVP Hard Knox Night
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Friday, August 12, 2022
Qualifying Flight A Draw:
1. 6B-Brandon Wimmer
2. 73-Scotty Thiel
3. 6-Bill Rose
4. 9-Matt Juhl
5. 11T-TJ Stutts
6. 14-Corey Day
7. 12-Tyler Drueke
8. 97-Greg Wilson
9. 21K-Thomas Kennedy
10. 17B-Bill Balog
11. 71-Cory Eliason
12. 17S-Sammy Swindell
13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten
14. 55T-McKenna Haase
15. 17C-Carson Short
16. 101-Lachlan McHugh
17. 40-Clint Garner
18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips
19. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny
20. 24-Terry McCarl
21. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier
22. 15M-Bobby Mincer
23. 7S-Robbie Price
24. 2KK-Kevin Ingle
25. 1-Logan Wagner
26. 16A-Colby Copeland
27. 49X-Cale Thomas
28. 5C-Dylan Cisney
29. 27-Carson McCarl
30. 18R-Ryan Roberts
31. 35-Zach Hampton
32. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
33. 1X-Jake Bubak
34. 14H-Josh Higday
35. 11-Roger Crockett
36. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Qualifying Flight B Draw:
1. 22-Riley Goodno
2. 5-Spencer Bayston
3. 55W-Mike Wagner
4. 44-Chris Martin
5. 83JR-Kerry Madsen
6. 11K-Kraig Kinser
7. 7W-Dustin Selvage
8. 1M-Don Droud Jr.
9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook
10. 42-Sye Lynch
11. 45-Rusty Hickman
12. 99-Skylar Gee
13. 49J-Josh Schneiderman
14. 11N-Harli White
15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
16. 65-Jordan Goldesberry
17. 7-Justin Henderson
18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt
19. 84-Scott Bogucki
20. 35K-Chad Kemenah
21. 24R-Rico Abreu
22. 17W-Shane Golobic
23. 4W-Matt Wasmund
24. 97G-Alan Gilbertson
25. 2M-Davey Heskin
26. 21-Brian Brown
27. 21H-Brady Bacon
28. 39M-Anthony Macri
29. 10-Skylar Prochaska
30. 52-Blake Hahn
31. 83T-Tanner Carrick
32. 9JR-Derek Hagar
33. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild
34. 19W-Chris Windom
35. 16-Brooke Tatnell
36. 20G-Noah Gass