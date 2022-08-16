Abreu scores “Hard Knox” victory, finishes 13th in Knoxville Nationals A-Main

By Fully Injected Motorsports

Dates: Friday and Saturday, August 5th-6th

Event: Ironman 55 Weekend

Series: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

Track: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, Missouri)

Rico Abreu A-Main Finishes (Start):

Friday: DNQ

Saturday: 6th (13th)

Dates: Wednesday through Saturday, August 10th-13th

Event: Knoxville Nationals

Series: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

Track: Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

Rico Abreu A-Main Finishes (Start):

Thursday: B-Main | 7th (14th)

Friday: 1st (2nd)

Saturday: 13th (21st)

ST. HELENA, Calif (August 15, 2022) – Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing may have kicked-off their Knoxville Nationals effort in a frustrating manner, failing to make Thursday’s preliminary A-Main, but things turned for the better in a hurry, eventually locking themselves into Saturday’s 50-lap, $175,000-to-win finale by way of “Hard Knox” last chance victory on Friday. The win, a $3,000 score in addition to his Knoxville Nationals start money, bumped his season victory total to three, two of which at the Sprint Car Capital of the World.

Abreu, driver of the Abreu Vineyards, Rowdy Energy, Hy-Vee, Curb Records, Wiser Agency, Tony Toste Construction, No. 24 sprint car, earned his “Hard Knox” victory, the third of his career, from the outside of the front row, leading every lap of the 25-lap affair to secure his place on top of the podium. The St. Helena, California, native went on to finish 13th in Saturday’s finale; a solid charge from 21st on the starting grid.

Other recent highlights for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing include a top-ten appearance in the annual Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. Abreu finished sixth in the 55-lap, $20,000-to-win blockbuster, climbing as high as fifth from 13th before fading just outside the top-five.

“To turn things around and win the ‘Hard Knox’ on Friday says so much about this team. Our preliminary night didn’t go like we wanted, and although we were down, we were not out. My guys never gave up and we kept our focus and did what we had to do to move on,” Abreu said, a recent All Star winner at Knoxville Raceway. “Our goal was to be in the hunt for a Nationals title, especially with our friends from Hy-Vee joining our efforts this year. I’m glad we were able to accomplish that.”

ON DECK:

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with the three-day Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, on Thursday through Saturday, August 18-20.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Abreu Vineyards, Rowdy Energy, Curb Records, Stadelhofer Construction, Wiser Agency, Tony Toste Construction, Lucas Oil Products, ShopRico.com, Salty’s BBQ.

2022 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 49

Total Wins: 3

Total Top-5s: 14

Total Top-10s: 27