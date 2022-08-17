POWRi WAR Readies for 12th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/17/2022) Rapidly approaching The Twelfth Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial presented by General Tire at Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland Missouri, will see similar formats and guidelines to previous years’ events for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League on September 15-17.

Giving fans a chance to see their favorite drivers compete on Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th ultimately leading up to Championship Night on Saturday, September 17th for Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League entrants, with the addition of competitors earning seasonal points for each of their weekend feature finishes.

Pre-Entry for POWRi WAR competitors at the twelfth annual JHDM Memorial is available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration link thru MyRacePass.

Entrants can register online at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/6367.

Early entries are $50 (must be postmarked by September 8th). Late entries (postmarked after September 8th) or received at the track are $100. Along with entry and payment, please include a W9 Form, found under “rules” on powri.com. Make checks payable to POWRi.

Tickets can be purchased for each night of the 12th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway online at https://www.stubwire.com/venue/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/3667/.

Details such as Guest Information, Driver Profiles, and the Current Season Schedule for the Diamond of the Dirt Tracks, Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland Missouri can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

