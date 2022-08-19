POWRi WAR Readies for 12th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/18/2021) Adhering to team and fan feedback, the Twelfth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial presented by General Tire, held at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri, will see split-field formatting and guidelines for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League on September 15-17.

Running split field Preliminary Nights on Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th ultimately leading up to Championship Night on Saturday, September 17th for Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League entrants, with the addition of each competitor earning a show-up 50-point seasonal bonus for the weekend event.

Pre-Entry for POWRi WAR competitors at the twelfth annual JHDM Memorial is available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration link thru MyRacePass.

Entrants can register online at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/6367.

Early entries are $50 (must be postmarked by September 6th). Late entries (postmarked after September 6th) or received at the track are $100. Along with entry and payment, please include a W9 Form, found under “rules” on powri.com. Make checks payable to POWRi.