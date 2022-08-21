Bardier Wins Action Sprint Tour Feature at Brockville

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (August 20, 2022) — Mathieu Bardier won the Action Sprint Tour feature Saturday at Brockville Ontario Speedway. Lee Ladouceur, Jacob Dykstra, Luke Stewart, and Matt Billings rounded out the top five.

Action Sprint Tour

Brockville Ontario Speedway

Brockville, Ontario

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Luke Stewart[1]

2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]

3. 19-Mathieu Bardier[3]

4. 98-Paul Pekkonen[2]

5. 14T-Noelle Teal[4]

6. B2-Brock Cullen[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[1]

2. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]

3. 00-Ryan Poole[3]

4. 16R-Seth Roy[5]

5. 20-Johnny Miller[4]

6. 85-Tim Bailey[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Matt Billings[2]

2. 51-Lee Ladouceur[1]

3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]

4. 39-Jonah Mutton[4]

5. 115-Dan Deyo[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Mathieu Bardier[2]

2. 51-Lee Ladouceur[4]

3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[9]

4. 9-Luke Stewart[3]

5. 52-Matt Billings[1]

6. 00-Ryan Poole[8]

7. 16R-Seth Roy[10]

8. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]

9. 12DD-Darren Dryden[6]

10. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[7]

11. 98-Paul Pekkonen[12]

12. 14T-Noelle Teal[13]

13. 39-Jonah Mutton[11]

14. 115-Dan Deyo[15]

15. 20-Johnny Miller[14]

16. 85-Tim Bailey[17]

17. B2-Brock Cullen[16]