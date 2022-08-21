Carson Macedo Wins the 2022 Jackson Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

JACKSON, Minn. (August 20, 2022) — Carson Macedo bounced back from disappointing earlier in the day at Jackson Motorplex to win the finale of the 44th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals Saturday with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Macedo, from Leemore, California, took the lead from Jacob Allen on lap 17 and drove away from the field over the closing laps to score the $25,000 top prize. The victory also made Macedo the leading feature winner on the World of Outlaws tour with his 9th victory of the season with the series and 12th overall during the 2022 season.

“It stung earlier but that felt good to get little bit of redemption on the on the one that counts,” said Macedo of his Jackson Nationals triumph. This one pays a little bit more money we’re happy about that. Tonight, was one of those nights where I’m very, very thankful that I’m working with Philip Dietz. We weren’t that good there and that King of the Hill deal and I came in complaining and everything else and he just went to work and just does what he does best just put an incredible setup on this racecar. It good anywhere I would go. “

Macedo worked his way up through the field during the early portion of the 35-lap finale moving into the top three positions in the first seven laps.

“I knew once I charged that on Brad (Sweet) was able to get by him and then go very quickly get by McFadden that I was good. Jacob (Allen)was extremely good as well. He could kind of run everywhere too. He could peel off and I kept seeing him into my inside, but I was just trying to make smart decisions. I was trying to make smart decisions in the first race earlier today too. And it just it just sometimes doesn’t work out but this time.”

Allen and David Gravel made up the front row for the finale with Allen taking the lead at the start. McFadden drove under Gravel on lap two for second, eventually taking the position one lap later. McFadden quickly closed on Allen for the lead when the caution flag appeared for Christopher Thram spinning in turn four.

McFadden looked under Allen for the lead through turns one and two, but Allen was able to maintain the position. By lap 11 Allen began to overtake slower cars as Macedo made his presence felt at the front of the field taking second earlier from McFadden and closing on Allen for the lead.

Macedo tried to slide by Allen on lap 16 for the lead in turns one and two, but Allen was able to counter in turns three and four. Macedo got a run to slide by Allen one lap later to take the point for good.

Allen was able to stay on Macedo’s back bumper for a couple of laps after losing the lead, but as the feature wore on Macedo stretched his advantage, eventually crossing the finish line with a 0.660 second advantage.

In victory lane Macedo expressed how fortunate he is to be during a career best season with a good portion of the schedule remaining on the World of Outlaws tour.

“It just feels really good that we’re able to execute and win races,” said Macedo. “When I was a little kid and I would watch World of Outlaws races I thought that was the most amazing thing ever. Watching somebody stand on top of their wing, confetti over the top of them, I just thought that was so cool. Now to be standing up here and having nine wins in a single season with 20 some to go is pretty incredible.”

Scott Brandt won the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car series feature.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

44th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.994[10]

2. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.256[9]

3. 83-James McFadden, 13.266[6]

4. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.293[26]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.304[5]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.339[33]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.347[18]

8. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.412[21]

9. 2-David Gravel, 13.446[11]

10. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.476[15]

11. 5-Spencer Bayston, 13.489[36]

12. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.503[25]

13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.520[4]

14. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.548[12]

15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.564[31]

16. 24T-Christopher Thram, 13.573[22]

17. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.580[7]

18. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 13.587[14]

19. 7-Justin Henderson, 13.641[8]

20. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 13.652[27]

21. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 13.660[19]

22. 6-Bill Rose, 13.712[28]

23. 22-Riley Goodno, 13.720[2]

24. 10-Matt Juhl, 13.742[35]

25. 21-Brian Brown, 13.748[38]

26. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.751[30]

27. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 13.765[3]

28. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 13.769[17]

29. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.776[32]

30. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.801[29]

31. 17X-Kevin Thomas Jr, 13.826[20]

32. 3-Tim Kaeding, 13.835[23]

33. 44-Chris Martin, 14.025[16]

34. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 14.026[37]

35. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 14.112[13]

36. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 14.177[34]

37. 37-Sye Anderson, 14.432[1]

38. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.511[24]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 3-Tim Kaeding[1]

2. 10-Matt Juhl[3]

3. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[4]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[6]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

7. 7S-Robbie Price[7]

8. 97-Alan Gilbertson[9]

9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[8]

2. 17X-Kevin Thomas Jr[1]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[6]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

6. 4W-Matt Wasmund[9]

7. 14-Jody Rosenboom[2]

8. 7-Justin Henderson[4]

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser[1]

6. 2KS-Ian Madsen[9]

7. 6-Bill Rose[3]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle[10]

9. 16-Brooke Tatnell[4]

10. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[6]

3. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]

4. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[1]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

7. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]

8. 35-Skylar Prochaska[4]

9. 44-Chris Martin[9]

10. 37-Sye Anderson[10]

King of the Hill

1. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]

2. 2-David Gravel[4]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

4. 83-James McFadden[1]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

7. 5-Spencer Bayston[7]

8. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[4]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser[7]

5. 35-Skylar Prochaska[2]

6. 2KS-Ian Madsen[5]

7. 4W-Matt Wasmund[6]

8. 6-Bill Rose[9]

9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[16]

10. 7-Justin Henderson[10]

11. 44-Chris Martin[15]

12. 14-Jody Rosenboom[11]

13. 97-Alan Gilbertson[14]

14. 2K-Kevin Ingle[13]

15. 37-Sye Anderson[17]

16. 83T-Tanner Carrick[8]

17. 16-Brooke Tatnell[12]

18. 9-Kasey Kahne[18]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen[1]

3. 2-David Gravel[2]

4. 83-James McFadden[4]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[7]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

8. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

9. 39M-Anthony Macri[14]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[21]

11. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]

12. 24-Rico Abreu[10]

13. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[15]

14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[19]

15. 20G-Noah Gass[12]

16. 21-Brian Brown[11]

17. 7S-Robbie Price[17]

18. 22-Riley Goodno[23]

19. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[22]

20. 10-Matt Juhl[13]

21. 11K-Kraig Kinser[24]

22. 24T-Christopher Thram[20]

23. 3-Tim Kaeding[16]

24. 17X-Kevin Thomas Jr[18]

UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Scott Brandt[3]

2. 2C-Brad Cunningham[4]

3. 10-Zach Widdes[2]

4. 17-Erik Bjorklund[6]

5. 135-Joshua Hulberg[1]

6. 17K-Kenzie Bjorklund[8]

7. 11X-Tim Lynch[5]

8. C4-Carl Wade[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba[1]

2. 87-Mike Mueller[2]

3. 12-Johnny Parsons III[4]

4. 69S-Jon Lewerer[3]

5. 20L-Lucas Logue[6]

6. 04-Brian Trembath[5]

7. 1-Chuck Schumacher[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 7-Scott Brandt[4]

2. 6-Jake Kouba[7]

3. 69S-Jon Lewerer[1]

4. 12-Johnny Parsons III[5]

5. 87-Mike Mueller[8]

6. 10-Zach Widdes[3]

7. 20L-Lucas Logue[6]

8. 17-Erik Bjorklund[15]

9. 2C-Brad Cunningham[2]

10. 04-Brian Trembath[11]

11. 17K-Kenzie Bjorklund[9]

12. 1-Chuck Schumacher[12]

DNS: 135-Joshua Hulberg

DNS: C4-Carl Wade

DNS: 11X-Tim Lynch