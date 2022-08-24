World of Outlaws Return to River Cities Speedway this Friday

By Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — August 23, 2022 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series make their second and final trip of the year to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., on Friday, August 26 for the 2nd Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour. Joining the World of Outlaws will be the NLRA Late Model Series for a full race program.

Carson Macedo was victorious at River Cities Speedway in June to score his first triumph at the always racy bullring. The California native took the lead from Logan Schuchart on lap-11 and paced the reminder of the 35-lap contest to earn the victory over Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz.

Macedo became the 13th driver to win with the World of Outlaws NOS Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway, dating back to 2007. The Californian currently leads the series with nine feature wins, including claiming the finale of the Jackson Nationals last weekend.

Schatz has been the driver to beat at River Cities Speedway over the years, racking up 12 wins in 28 races. The 10-time series champion most recently won at the track in his home state in August of 2019. He has finished in the top-10 in each and every one of the 28 World of Outlaws races contested at the track, with 26 of those being top-five performances, including a podium finish of third earlier this season. Schatz recently won the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s biggest race, for the 11th time in his career.

Sweet is the current World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series point leader on the strength of 42 top-10 finishes, with 27 of those being top-five performances. The California native has 13 top-10 finishes in 17 career starts at River Cities Speedway, with 11 of those being top-five showings, including earlier this year.

David Gravel, who is currently second in points, won at River Cities Speedway in 2017. The Connecticut native has 14 top-10 finishes in 16 starts at the track. Gravel ran fifth in Grand Forks back in June and has five wins thus far in 2022.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is currently fourth in points has five top-10 finishes in nine career starts at River Cities Speedway. The Ohio native finished a career-best second at the track last year. Haudenschild has a career-high eight victories already this season.

Schuchart, who is sixth in the current series standings, picked up his first River Cities win in June of 2019 and has finished on the podium in three straight races at the track. In his career, the Pennsylvanian has eight top-10 finishes in Grand Forks, six of those being top-five performances. Schuchart led the first 10 laps of the main event back in June. The Pennsylvanian recently won his second race of the season, taking the opener of the Jackson Nationals.

Spencer Bayston, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, made his River Cities Speedway debut in June, finishing just outside of the top-10. The Indiana native, who is eighth in points, has a pair of victories already this season.

Kraig Kinser was victorious at River Cities Speedway in 2012. The veteran driver has nine career top-10 finishes at the track. Kinser is just outside of the top-10 in the series point standings.

Jacob Allen, the grandson of Hall of Famer Bobby Allen, led laps at River Cities Speedway in 2017. The young driver has three victories this season and is ninth in points.

James McFadden and Brock Zearfoss are both back for their sophomore seasons on the World of Outlaws circuit. McFadden is currently seventh in points as he chases his first win of the season, while Zearfoss is 10th. Zearfoss won earlier this season at Cedar Lake Speedway in Wisconsin.

Kasey Kahne and Noah Gass are also contending for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season. Kahne, who made his second-career River Cities Speedway start earlier this season, finished eighth in that race. Gass scored his first-career World of Outlaws top-10 finish back in June, in his debut at River Cities Speedway.

Robbie Price, from Canada, has been driving the No. 7S for Sides Motorsports, with Jason Sides turning the wrenches. Veteran driver Bill Rose has also returned to the Outlaws tour in 2022.

Tickets for the 2nd Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and NLRA Late Model Series at River Cities Speedway on Friday, August 26, can be purchased in advance online at www.SLSPromotions.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC