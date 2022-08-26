Format Revamped For 2022 Lucas Oil ASCS Hockett/McMillin Memorial Weekend

By Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (August 25, 2022) Gearing up for the $10,000 to win Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., happening September 15-17, 2022., the format for the three-night affair has been adjusted to remove the duel Heat Race format in favor of the current Qualifying format utilized by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

One difference from the current format will be that teams will Hot Lap and Qualify at the same time, with each Hot Lap/Qualifying group split so no more than five cars will be on track at one time.

Drivers will complete all three nights with event points awarded every time a driver enters the track in order to set the field on Saturday. Event points are different from the Qualifying/Passing Points and are not used to set nightly lineups.

The change comes as tires continue to be an issue across the industry, as well as eliminate unnecessary time on the track to quicken the event, and reduce wear on the cars. The Heat and Qualifier format was used to take the issue of the draw out of the equation, but with the current ASCS National Tour format, that has been addressed.

The following is specific to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Any information regarding the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League can be found at http://www.powri.com.

Event Registration for the American Sprint Car Series is free and can be done online at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1846/registrations. We encourage teams to pre-register as this helps speed up the check-in process, payouts, and allows us to let fans know who is coming.

Hockett/McMillin ASCS Format:

Preliminary nights will follow ASCS National Format, with teams drawing for their Qualifying Group. The only difference will be that Qualifying will take place during Hot Laps, with each group split in half. Max number of cars on track per Qualifying/Hot Lap session is five.

The breakdown of the ASCS National Format is published at https://www.ascsracing.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=704939

Event Points are awarded each time a driver is on track. These points are used to set the field for Saturday and are not used to set lineups during a preliminary night.

Qualifying and Heat Race Points are awarded: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

B-Feature Points, starting with the first non-qualifier, are awarded: 87, 86, 85, 84, 83, 82, 81, etc.

A-Feature points are awarded: 150, 142, 135, 130, 125, 122, 119, 116, 113, 110, 108, 106, 104, 102, 100, 98, 96, 94, 92, 90, 89, 88

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into four Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Any ties in event points will be broken by the driver with the faster qualifying time on Friday.

Lineups will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Those not transferring will lineup into B-Features, straight up by their LCQ finish. Two B-Features, will take the top three from each. Three B-Features, will take the top two from each.

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award any points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Who: ASCS National Tour | ASCS Warrior Region

What: 12th annual General Tire Hockett/McMillin Memorial

When: September 15-17, 2022

Where: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Track Info: Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Website: http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Email: webmaster@lucasoilspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Times and Prices

September 15 & 16:

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:05 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $22

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $55 (Click Here for More Information)

Pit Pass $40

3-Day Pit Pass-$125

September 17

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:30 P.M.

Racing: 6:35 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $32

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $80 (Click Here for More Information)

Pit Pass $45

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs [@lucasoilascs]

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 4 (3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 – I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway); Tim Crawley – 2 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway); Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 2 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway; 8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey – 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Blake Hahn – 1 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway) Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15 – Points will be updated after Knoxville): 1. Blake Hahn 2,411; 2. Wayne Johnson 2,402; 3. Tim Crawley 2,363; 4. Matt Covington 2,305; 5. Jason Martin 2,288; 6. Brandon Anderson 2,217; 7. Landon Britt 1,999; 8. Landon Crawley 1,988; 9. Kyler Johnson 1,972; 10. Ryan Bickett 1,911; 11. Garet Williamson 1,851; 12. Dylan Postier 1,797; 13. Dylan Opdahl 1,685; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,264; 15. Dale Howard 890;

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x – Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c – Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 – Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p – Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b – Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 – Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 – Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x – Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 – Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b – Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 – Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 – Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.

Sponsors:

The American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products (https://lucasoil.com) and presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network (https://www.mavtv.com). Heat Races are presented by SCE Gaskets (https://www.scegaskets.com), B-Features are sponsored by BMRS (https://www.bmrs.net).

All Champions of the American Sprint Car Series, from National to Regional Tours, will receive a new Superior Steering Wheel (https://superiorsteeringwheel.com). Hard Luck Award provided by Vahlco Wheels.