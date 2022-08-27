Kenny Potter Wins at US 36 Raceway

OSBORN, Mo. (August 26, 2022) — Kenny Potter won the winged 305 sprint car feature Friday at US 36 Raceway. Jay Russell, Jacob Dye, Jack Potter, and Mike Houseman Jr, rounded out the top five.
US 36 Raceway
Osborn, Missouri
Friday, August 26, 2022
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 4L-Mike Houseman Jr[6]
2. 55-Kenny Potter[1]
3. 20D-Jacob Dye[2]
4. 38-Jackson Frisbie[4]
5. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[5]
DNS: 76-Jay Russell
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 15-Jack Potter[2]
2. 4-Josh Poe[5]
3. 3-Kevin Dye[1]
4. 30-Monty Cook[4]
5. 8UP-Doug Cook[6]
6. 27G-Gary Gray[3]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 55-Kenny Potter[1]
2. 76-Jay Russell[10]
3. 20D-Jacob Dye[3]
4. 15-Jack Potter[4]
5. 4L-Mike Houseman Jr[9]
6. 38-Jackson Frisbie[5]
7. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[7]
8. 4-Josh Poe[8]
9. 3-Kevin Dye[2]
10. 30-Monty Cook[6]
11. 8UP-Doug Cook[12]
12. 27G-Gary Gray[11]