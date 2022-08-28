Peck Wins the Kramer Klash

From Tyler Altmeyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (August 27, 2022) — For the fourth time since Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts competition commenced on August 19, and for the eighth time in 2022, Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, snagging another mark in the victory column by dominating Lincoln Speedway’s third annual Kramer Klash – celebrating the life and achievements of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Kramer Williamson – for a $7,300 payday.

Peck, ace of the Buch Motorsports/Coastal Race Parts No. 13 super sprinter, started from the pole position and led all 35 circuits on Saturday night, fending off periods of heavy traffic and a late challenge from Freddie Rahmer to secure his place in victory lane. Rahmer’s challenge, following a lap 24 restart, was in the form of a slider through turns one and two. The Lincoln Speedway points leader actually cleared Peck through the corner, but Peck returned the favor the very next turn. From that point forward, Peck checked out, racing off to a commanding lead before clinching all bragging rights. Rahmer held on to finish second, followed by Gio Scelzi, Danny Dietrich, and Tyler Courtney.

To make the occasion even more special for Justin Peck and Buch Motorsports, Kurt Williamson, Kramer’s son, is a crew member for the familiar black and yellow no. 13.

“This is really cool. It’s a shame we couldn’t have parked it last year when we had Kramer’s No. 73 out,” Justin Peck said in Lincoln Speedway victory lane, who is currently second in the All Star championship standings. “It’s extra special to win this with Kurt working on the car, and to have Kramer’s helmet on is pretty darn cool, too. Just a great night all around. Hats off to the track crew for giving us such an awesome surface to race on. And hats off to all of the fans for coming out and supporting this race. Pennsylvania fans are the best.”

The Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts will conclude Sunday, August 28, with a visit to the historic Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Highlighted with a $6,000-to-win main event, bonus money will also be up for grabs including an $880 hard charger award, $300 winning crew chief award, and one random $500 award for a driver that finishes between 10th and 24th.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Kramer Klash

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Qualifying Group (A)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.417

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.453

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.537

4. 11-Anthony Macri, 13.553

5. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.644

6. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.675

7. 19R-Matt Campbell, 13.726

8. 23-Michael Millard, 13.812

9. 5-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.933

10. 4Z-Zane Rudisill, 14.171

Qualifying Group (B)

1X-Chad Trout, 13.465

2. 13-Justin Peck, 13.609

3. 19-Chris Windom, 13.656

4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 13.671

5. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.716

6. 4R-Tim Wagaman II, 13.789

7. 33-Riley Emig, 13.813

8. 4-Cap Henry, 13.819

9. 35-Austin Bishop, 13.842

10. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.971

Qualifying Group (C)

18-Gio Scelzi, 13.383

2. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.486

3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.534

4. 45-Jeff Halligan, 13.555

5. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr., 13.586

6. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.626

7. 7-Trey Hivner, 13.649

8. 38-Cory Haas, 13.745

9. 11P-Niki Young, 13.884

10. 55M-Domenic Melair, 14.333

Qualifying Group (D)

8-Freddie Rahmer, 13.528

2. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.546

3. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.565

4. 5E-Brandon Rahmer, 13.572

5. 11T-TJ Stutts, 13.633

6. 39-Chase Dietz, 13.715

7. 23A-Chris Arnold, 13.817

8. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.892

9. 17-Jordan Thomas, 13.932

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [2]

3. 11-Anthony Macri [3]

4. 59-Jim Siegel [5]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

6. 99M-Kyle Moody [6]

7. 19R-Matt Campbell [7]

8. 23-Michael Millard [8]

9. 5-Glenndon Forsythe [9]

10. 4Z-Zane Rudisill [10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

13-Justin Peck [1]

2. 19-Chris Windom [2]

3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [3]

4. 10X-Ryan Smith [5]

5. 4R-Tim Wagaman II [6]

6. 4-Cap Henry [8]

7. 44-Dylan Norris [10]

8. 1X-Chad Trout [4]

9. 35-Austin Bishop [9]

10. 33-Riley Emig [7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

48-Danny Dietrich [2]

2. 45-Jeff Halligan [3]

3. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr. [5]

4. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]

5. 11P-Niki Young [9]

6. 38-Cory Haas [8]

7. 55M-Domenic Melair [10]

8. 55K-Robbie Kendall [1]

9. 17B-Bill Balog [6]

10. 7-Trey Hivner [7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

26-Zeb Wise [1]

2. 19M-Brent Marks [2]

3. 8-Freddie Rahmer [4]

4. 11T-TJ Stutts [5]

5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer [3]

6. 39-Chase Dietz [6]

7. 75-Tyler Ross [8]

8. 17-Jordan Thomas [9]

9. 23A-Chris Arnold [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

13-Justin Peck [1]

2. 18-Gio Scelzi [2]

3. 8-Freddie Rahmer [3]

4. 26-Zeb Wise [4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]

8. 19-Chris Windom [8]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1X-Chad Trout [1]

2. 99M-Kyle Moody [3]

3. 39-Chase Dietz [4]

4. 4-Cap Henry [6]

5. 75-Tyler Ross [8]

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall [2]

7. 23A-Chris Arnold [13]

8. 23-Michael Millard [11]

9. 38-Cory Haas [5]

10. 44-Dylan Norris [9]

11. 17B-Bill Balog [19]

12. 55M-Domenic Melair [10]

13. 17-Jordan Thomas [12]

14. 4Z-Zane Rudisill [18]

15. 33-Riley Emig [17]

16. 19R-Matt Campbell [7]

17. 35-Austin Bishop [14]

18. 5-Glenndon Forsythe [15]

A-main (35 Laps)

13-Justin Peck [1]

2. 8-Freddie Rahmer [2]

3. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]

6. 19M-Brent Marks [11]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]

8. 45-Jeff Halligan [10]

9. 11-Anthony Macri [12]

10. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr. [13]

11. 19-Chris Windom [8]

12. 39-Chase Dietz [23]

13. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [14]

14. 10X-Ryan Smith [17]

15. 17B-Bill Balog [25]

16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [9]

17. 4-Cap Henry [24]

18. 59-Jim Siegel [16]

19. 99M-Kyle Moody [22]

20. 1X-Chad Trout [21]

21. 11P-Niki Young [20]

22. 5E-Brandon Rahmer [18]

23. 4R-Tim Wagaman II [19]

24. 26-Zeb Wise [3]

25. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]

26. 75-Tyler Ross [26]

Lap Leaders: Justin Peck (1-35)

Contingency Awards:

Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailer and Carts

Kramer Klash | $7,300-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 39

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Brent Marks | 13.504

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Gio Scelzi | 13.383

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Justin Peck

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Zeb Wise

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Justin Peck

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Chad Trout

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Tyler Ross

Tezos A-Main Winner: Justin Peck (8)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Chase Dietz (+11)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Cap Henry