Jackson Motorplex Showcases 19 Feature Winners During Thrilling 2022 Season

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Nineteen different drivers captured a feature triumph in 2022 at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted 23 main events encompassing nine different divisions.

Jody Rosenboom led the way with a trio of Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series 305 Sprint Cars victories. The only other multiple-race winners were Ryan Timms (Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association 410 Sprint Cars) and Jaedon Erickson (IMCA Sport Compacts).

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series winners during the AGCO Jackson Nationals were Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo.

Mid-American Renegades Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprint Car wins went to Jake Kouba and Scott Brandt.

Aaron Reutzel, Chase Randall and Christopher Thram posted Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars victories.

Trevor Serbus was the only Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature winner besides Rosenboom.

Additional IMCA winners were Brandon Beckendorf and Dan Menk (IMCA Modifieds), Jared Boumeester and Matthew Looft (IMCA Stock Cars), Jeffrey Larson and Justin Luinenburg (IMCA Stock Cars) and Malik Sampson and Cory Probst (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex website and social media channels in the offseason for the release of the 2023 racing schedule.

