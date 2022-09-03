Horstman Hustles to Attica Ambush Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ATTICA, Ohio (September 2, 2022) — Jared Horstman closed out the season with the Great Lakes Super Sprints and National Racing Alliance in victory lane during the “Attica Ambush” Saturday night at Attica Raceway Park. Horstman, from Cloverdale, Ohio, took the lead during a wild exchange with Tylar Rankin making heavy contact while racing for the lead, and held off a late race surge from Dan McCarron for the victory.

“The guys back in the pits did a heck of a job putting this thing together,” Horstman stated in victory lane. “Tyler was good up on the top, we crossed slide jobs a few times there, and just got together down the backstretch. I obviously didn’t mean for that to happen. The car was good, I can’t complain a bit.

The win was Horstman’s fourth of the 2022 season and helped secure the 2022 National Racing Alliance point title for the sixth time.

Tylar Rankin and Dan McCarron started on the front row for the 25-lap main event. Rankin led the field on the opening lap with Stambaugh driving to second. Jared Horstman and Zane Devault raced side by side for third with Horstman taking the position on lap two.

Stambaugh started to pressure Rankin for the lead off turn two on the third lap, but Rankin was able to hold the position.

Rankin pulled away blasting around the top of the racetrack while Stambaugh and Horstman battled for second on lap five. Horstman took the position off turn four on lap six.

Red flag for Dustin Daggett flip in turn one. Cole Macedo also involved in the incident suffering front end damage. Both drivers emerged from their cars under their own power with Macedo’s team making repairs in time to join the back of the field for the restart. That crash secured the 2022 GLSS point championship for Stambaugh.

Horstman tried to slide by Rankin for the lead, but Rankin was able to counter. Horstman tried the slide job again in turn four but could not make the pass. Rankin and Horstman then made contact down the backstretch with Rankin going over Horstman’s left side wheels, managing to stay upright, and maintaining the lead.

Rankin, Horstman, Stambaugh, and McCarron all were together on the racetrack with 11 laps in as Horstman then slid by Rankin for the lead. Rankin countered in turns one and two to briefly retake the lead, but Horstman was able to take the top spot back on lap 13.

McCarron was able to slip by Stambaugh for third and quickly closed on Stambaugh for second.

The red flag appeared again with 14 laps in when Bryan Sebetto flipped in turn four. Sebetto exited the car under his own power but was unable to continue.

Horstman pulled away as McCarron and Rankin raced for second with McCarron taking the position on lap 15. Rankin then found himself in a tussle for third with Stambaugh taking the spot with 17 laps in.

McCarron tried to catch Horstman with five laps to go, chipping away at Horstman 1.512 second lead. McCarron was able to cut half of that advantage down on the final lap as Horstman approached slower traffic but ran out of time as Horstman held on to pick up the victory and secure the 2022 National Racing Alliance title. McCarron finished second while Stambaugh, Gressman, and Rakin rounded out the top five.

After the feature Stambaugh was excited to pick up the GLSS title and second championship in a row for Smith Motorsports.

“They did a good job last year with Ryan Ruhl and this year I was fortunate to get the opportunity and was able to pick up a championship,” Stambaugh said of his move to the Smith team this season. “I think we’re close, but we got some things to work on. We’re going to keep digging.”

Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance

Attica Ambush

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, September 3, 2022

Qualifying Flight A

1. 66-Chase Dunham, 13.287[8]

2. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.370[14]

3. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 13.576[17]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.681[5]

5. 16B-Zane Devault, 13.688[16]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman, 13.782[12]

7. 24-Kobe Allison, 13.785[15]

8. 6-Hud Horton, 13.827[3]

9. 01-Ryan Ruhl, 13.904[11]

10. 5J-Jake Hesson, 14.039[10]

11. 5M-Steve Irwin, 14.081[18]

12. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.154[6]

13. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.159[1]

14. X-Mike Keegan, 14.187[13]

15. 1M-Brandon Moore, 14.444[2]

16. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 14.477[7]

17. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.545[9]

18. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.604[4]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.696[1]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson, 13.733[6]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.917[4]

4. 17-Jared Horstman, 13.951[14]

5. 2-Kyle Sauder, 14.067[13]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 14.089[5]

7. 29-Bryan Sebetto, 14.126[12]

8. 46-Ryan Coniam, 14.250[9]

9. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.269[8]

10. 26-Jamie Miller, 14.399[15]

11. 11G-Luke Griffith, 14.402[3]

12. 11N-Ed Neumeister, 14.404[7]

13. 55-Matt Cogley, 14.486[10]

14. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.530[11]

15. 21M-Adam Cruea, 14.649[16]

16. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 15.025[17]

17. 51-Garrett Craine, 15.131[2]

18. 98-Robert Robenalt, 15.270[18]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16B-Zane Devault[2]

2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[3]

3. 24-Kobe Allison[1]

4. 66-Chase Dunham[4]

5. 5M-Steve Irwin[6]

6. 01-Ryan Ruhl[5]

7. 23-Devon Dobie[7]

8. 1M-Brandon Moore[8]

9. 70-Eli Lakin[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Hud Horton[1]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]

5. 5J-Jake Hesson[5]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

7. X-Mike Keegan[7]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

9. 5NC-Jac Nickles[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

2. 29-Bryan Sebetto[1]

3. 2-Kyle Sauder[2]

4. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

6. 11G-Luke Griffith[6]

7. 21M-Adam Cruea[8]

8. 55-Matt Cogley[7]

9. 51-Garrett Craine[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

3. 46-Ryan Coniam[1]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]

5. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]

6. 26-Jamie Miller[5]

7. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

8. 11N-Ed Neumeister[6]

9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 5M-Steve Irwin[1]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

3. 01-Ryan Ruhl[3]

4. 23-Devon Dobie[5]

5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]

6. 1M-Brandon Moore[7]

7. 21M-Adam Cruea[6]

8. 70-Eli Lakin[9]

9. 55-Matt Cogley[8]

10. 51-Garrett Craine[10]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 5J-Jake Hesson[1]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[2]

5. 11H-Caleb Harmon[6]

6. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

7. 5NC-Jac Nickles[9]

8. 11N-Ed Neumeister[8]

9. X-Mike Keegan[5]

10. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[11]

5. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1]

6. 28-Shawn Valenti[15]

7. 66-Chase Dunham[5]

8. 16B-Zane Devault[6]

9. 27-Brad Lamberson[16]

10. 6-Hud Horton[8]

11. 26-Jamie Miller[22]

12. 24D-Danny Sams III[20]

13. 5M-Steve Irwin[17]

14. 18-Cole Macedo[7]

15. 11G-Luke Griffith[19]

16. 5J-Jake Hesson[18]

17. 46-Ryan Coniam[13]

18. 24-Kobe Allison[10]

19. 2-Kyle Sauder[12]

20. 01-Ryan Ruhl[21]

21. 29-Bryan Sebetto[9]

22. 85-Dustin Daggett[14]