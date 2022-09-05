Photo Gallery: 2022 Sharon Nationals All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sharon Speedway Sharon Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Michael Bauer (#46) and A.J. Flick (#2). (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney. (Dan McFarland photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu. (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Matus. (Dan McFarland photo) Chris Windom. (Dan McFarland photo) Sharon Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Kasey Kahne. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland photo) Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu (#24), Tyler Courtney (#24), and Justin Peck (#13). (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks (#19) and A.J. Flick (#2). (Dan McFarland photo) Sharon Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Sharon Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Cap Henry (#4). (Dan McFarland photo) Chris Windom (#19) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Dan McFarland photo) Anthony Macri (#11) and A.J. Flick (#2). (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Justin Peck (#13). (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry with the Blaney family in victory lane Saturday at Sharon Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) All Star Circuit of ChampionsASCoCLou Blaney MemorialPhoto GallerySharon NationalsSharon Speedway