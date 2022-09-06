Photo Gallery: 2022 Attica Ambush Night Two Attica Fremont Championship Series, Attica Raceway Park, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Mike Keegan (#x) racing with Paul Weaver (#31W). (Action Photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) Drew Sifrered (#13S) and Logan Riehl (#9JR). (Action Photo) Jared Horstman in victory lane after his GLSS feature victory at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) Jared Horstman in victory lane after his GLSS feature victory at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) Matt Foos (#12) racing with Mike Keegan (#x). (Action Photo) Matt Foos in victory lane. (Action Photo) Matt Foos in victory lane. (Action Photo) Mike Keegan (#x) racing with Paul Weaver (#31W). (Action Photo) Attica Raceway Park director of operations Rex LeJeune with some of the farewell signs as he wraps up his final season at Attica Raceway Park. (Action photo) Scott Bogucki (#101) and Danny Sams III (#24D). (Action Photo) Stuart Brubaker (#35) and Corbin Gurley (#12). (Action Photo) Jared Horstman (#17) and Tylar Rankin (#16C). (Action photo) Action PhotoAttica AmbushAttica Fremont Challenge SeriesAttica Raceway ParkGreat Lakes Super SprintsPhoto Gallery