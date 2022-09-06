Wlliams Grove Returns To Action Sept. 16 With All Stars Dirt Classic Qualifier, Dewease Atop Diamond Series Points With Two Races To Go

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – There will be no racing at Williams Grove Speedway on September 9 but racing will resume on September 16.

On tap September 16 will be the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints paying a cool $7,000 to win.

The September special will be a “410 sprints only” racing program, getting underway at 7:30 pm.

Lance Dewease is the current Diamond Series point leader as the 2022 series heads for the checkers with the final event slated for one week later on September 23.

Dewease is the defending Diamond Series champion and holds four of the titles to his credit during his career.

The Fayetteville flyer scored Diamond laurels for Al Hamilton in 2002, for Don Owens in 2011 and for current car owner Donnie Kreitz in 2018 and again in 2021.

Dewease also leads the all-time Diamond Series win list with 27 victories to his credit including his most recent in the Harz Tribute Race on September 2.

In the regular season Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint point standings at the Grove with just four total racing programs remaining on the schedule, Salfordville native Freddie Rahmer is on top in a quest for his third career track title.

Aboard the Eichelberger No. 8, Rahmer current leads the standings by 245 points over Dylan Norris of Hanover.

Norris scored his first career oval win earlier this year however Rahmer has remained winless to date at Williams Grove this season.

Not out of the points race as of yet is Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich who sits just 335 markers back of Rahmer.

And Dietrich has been getting hot of late, scoring a sweep of the late August twin 20s and notching several other up-front finishes.

Following the All Stars event on September 16, the oval will host the final Diamond Series race of the year as the World of Outlaws National Open Tune Up on September 23.

September 23 will also be the final event of the year for the 358 sprints.

The season will conclude with the World of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend on September 30 and October 1.

Saturday’s 40-lap National Open will pay $75,000 to the winner.

