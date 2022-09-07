USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS EYE BAKERSFIELD RETURN

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022… This Saturday, September 10th, the championship chase for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will head to Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the sixth point race will also showcase American Stocks, NMRA TQ Midgets, and Hardtops at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” The Pit Gates will open at 3:00pm, Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. Located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California, more event information can be found at bakersfieldspeedway.com or by calling 661.393.3373.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since April 25, 2009, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted seventeen West Coast Sprint Car events. Twelve different drivers have claimed victory, led by Davey Pombo with three wins. Ricky Lewis won the last Bakersfield show on March 12th and Brody Fuson set the 1-lap track record with a time of 12.354 on September 18, 2021. A complete Bakersfield series win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Bakersfield, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) leads the championship point standings by 13 markers. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, the three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion led the opening six laps before scoring fifth at Ventura on August 27th. To date, Carter has also posted one heat race victory and four top-10 finishes on the season. The 2014 Co-Rookie of the Year will be looking to earn the first USAC win of his career at Bakersfield.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) ranks second in the West Coast point standings. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Triple X, Edwards won Ventura’s second heat race and placed third in the main event. In addition, he won the night’s Lucky Pill Draw Award and five gallons of fuel, courtesy of High Tech Performance. At press time, the third generation driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. Kyle will have his sights on the first series win of his career at Bakersfield Speedway.

After finishing fourth at Ventura, Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) has climbed to third in the chase for the championship. Racing his #11 Ford powered Westco International / Shine Supply Spike, the former VRA Champion has posted one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race win, four top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for seventh with Tristan Guardino, Peter Murphy, and Jace Vander Weerd with eight career triumphs, Rutherford will be looking for another win this Saturday night.

Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) sits fourth in the point chase. Piloting #41 Physical Medical Consultant / Stensland Racing DRC, Lewis set fast time and scored ninth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. To date, Ricky has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led to his credit. Ricky is traveling from the Midwest and will have his sights on gaining valuable points with a win at Bakersfield.

Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California) has climbed to fifth in the USAC West Coast championship points. Driving his #45 Gnarly Premium Jerky / Smith Family Racing Ellis, Bishop raced from sixteenth to eighth at Ventura Raceway. At press time, the leading rookie contender has one BR Motorsports / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award and four top-10 finishes to his credit. Joey will be looking to earn his first win at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.”

While Joey Bishop leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California), Brent Yarnal (Phoenix, Arizona), and Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Hannah Mayhew, Tanner Boul, Steve Hix, James Herrera, Cody Majors, Logan Calderwood, Brody Fuson, Elexa Herrera, Matt Day, Jonas Reynolds, Dawson Faria, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult General Admission Tickets are $20, Senior (65 plus) and Military Tickets are $18, Kids Tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more Bakersfield event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, ROW Signs and Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson.

BAKERSFIELD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Brody Fuson – 12.354 (09/18/21)

BAKERSFIELD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Davey Pombo, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Chase Johnson, 2-Troy Rutherford, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Ricky Kirkbride, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Peter Murphy, 1-Craig Stidham, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Trent Carter-330, 2. Kyle Edwards-317, 3. Troy Rutherford-304, 4. Ricky Lewis-290, 5. Joey Bishop ®-252, 6. Tyler Hatzikian ®-236, 7. Hannah Mayhew-234, 8. Tanner Boul-231, 9. Steve Hix-224, 10. Brent Yarnal ®-223, 11. Camie Bell ®-207, 12. James Herrera-192, 13. Cody Majors-179, 14. Chase Johnson-160, 15. Travis Buckley-155, 16. Logan Calderwood ®-149, 17. Brody Fuson-136, 18. Rick Hendrix-122, 19. Jacob Tuttle-107, 20. Elexa Herrera ®-102, 21. Daniel Whitley ®-81, 22. Brody Roa-79, 23. Jarrett Soares-76, 24. Matt Day-74, 25. Ryan Timmons-64, 26. Randy Nelson-63, 27. Nathan Byrd-55, 28. Christopher Muraoka-49, 29. Bryan Whitley-48, 30. Ben Worth ®-44, 31. Charlie Butcher-35, –. Jonas Reynolds-35, 33. Dale Curran-33, 34. Tuesday Calderwood ®-13.