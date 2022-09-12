California Firefighting Efforts Force Placerville 49er Gold Rush Classic to 2023

From Brian Walker

PLACERVILLE, CA (Sept. 10, 2022) – For the second consecutive year, Placerville Speedway is becoming the base for regional California firefighting efforts, including a fire rescue camp, and thereby forcing the postponement of the Sept. 17 Bonney Plumbing 49er Gold Rush Classic to 2023.

The thoughts of the entire World of Outlaws family are with the firefighters and all of those affected by the fires throughout the area.

The Tom Tarlton Classic at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, CA — one of the most exciting races in 2022 — remains scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, and will now be the final World of Outlaws race this season in California.

Those who already purchased tickets to the 2022 Bonney Plumbing 49er Gold Rush, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, will be able to use them for the 2023 event at Placerville. The date of the 2023 race will be announced by the end of the year. Ticketholders unable to make the 2023 race can request a refund when the 2023 date is announced.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series West Coast Swing continues tonight at Silver Dollar Speedway for the $25,000-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions, live on DIRTVision.