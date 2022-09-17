Gennetten Bags First Career ASCS Victory In Friday’s Hockett/McMillin Memorial Prelim

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 16, 2022) — From just shy, to spot on, Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten found the bottom of the Lucas Oil Speedway working and rolled it to perfection Friday night at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial for his first career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“This is really cool. Wheatland is a place we’ve wanted to win at for so long, and to finally win during the Hockett/McMillin is pretty sweet,” stated Gennetten, who will grid Saturday’s $10,000 to win feature fourth.

“We were good tonight. The biggest thing was just trying to stay patient and roll the bottom, and it paid off. I feel it’s crazy the way things have gone down in my career that I haven’t won one of these already. We’ve been close, but we also haven’t run a lot of these races either.”

The 165th driver to top the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Gennetten’s win came in his 27th career A-Feature start. The 12th Show-Me state driver to visit Victory Lane, the driver of the Ozark Barge and Dock Service No. 3, is the first from Gravois Mills.

A rebound run from Thursday, where Gennetten finished fifth in a B-Feature, the team reworked the setup on the Fischer Body Shop No. 3, and the results were evident. Getting the bottom rolling early, Ayrton rode third the opening five laps. Chasing the Hills Racing No. 47x, the bottom run erased a nearly one-second deficit in two laps.

Racing to the lead on Lap 8 by 0.067-seconds at the line, the No. 3 took off from there, with his lead growing to 2.587-seconds when all was said and done.

Dylan Westbrook kept pace for second and, in doing so, will start on the pole Saturday night. Riding fifth until the white flag lap, the door opened off the final turn for Roger Crockett to jump to the final podium step. Under fire from Sam Hafertepe, Jr., the No. 187 of Landon Crawley held off the No. 15h by 0.073-seconds for fourth.

Making an opening lap run at the lead after starting third, Garet Williamson slipped to sixth, with Blake Hahn finishing seventh for the second night in a row. Brad Bowden was eighth, followed by Cody Gardner. Making up nine positions after racing through a BMRS B-Feature, Tulsa’s Jeffrey Newell completed the top ten.

Combining event points from Thursday and Friday, Dylan Westbrook will lead the field to the green on Saturday. Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith will start second, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. third. Ayrton Gennetten and Blake Hahn will make up the top five starters. Tim Crawley, Derek Hagar, and Wayne Johnson complete the eight drivers locked into the 40-lap Hockett/McMillin Memorial finale.

A total of 79 drivers checked in for competition during the first two nights of the 2022 Hockett/McMillin Memorial. Of those, 77 were on hand Friday. Dylan Westbrook, again, was the overall quickest qualifier at 14.010-seconds. The field rolled into eighth SCE Gaskets Heat Races and three BMRS B-Features. Provisionals Friday were used by Tim Crawley, Landon Britt, and Miles Paulus.

The Hockett/McMillin Memorial concludes Saturday, September 17, with teams not locked in lined up in four SCE Gaskets Qualifiers. Top two from each will advance, straight-up, into the A-Feature. Remainder will drop into three BMRS B-Features. Lineup is staggered, straight-up by the driver’s finish. Top two from each advance.

Saturday opens at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for youth (6-15), and free for kids five and under. For information and directions to Lucas Oil Speedway, log onto http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region

12th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Friday, September 16, 2022

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying (3 Laps)

1. 43M-Mark Smith, 14.221[1]

2. 24-Garet Williamson, 14.231[6]

3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.232[8]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.354[2]

5. 91-Michael Day, 14.402[10]

6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 14.431[5]

7. 98P-Miles Paulus, 14.444[9]

8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 14.478[7]

9. 86-Timothy Smith, 14.484[4]

10. 88-Terry Easum, 15.022[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 14.010[5]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, 14.140[3]

3. 95-Matt Covington, 14.280[7]

4. 5D-Zach Daum, 14.361[9]

5. 36-Jason Martin, 14.406[2]

6. 22M-Rees Moran, 14.455[1]

7. 1JR-Steven Russell, 14.497[8]

8. 4M-Cameron Martin, 14.626[10]

9. 44-Ronny Howard, 14.675[6]

10. 33-Alan Zoutte, 14.754[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.200[2]

2. 97M-Scotty Milan, 14.216[1]

3. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 14.379[9]

4. 31-Casey Wills, 14.409[6]

5. 2-Chase Porter, 14.470[8]

6. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 14.507[4]

7. 1XX-Jake Bubak, 14.538[5]

8. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 14.624[7]

9. 0-Jake Griffin, 14.653[10]

10. 15-Jack Potter, 14.820[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)

1. 8B-Brad Bowden, 14.434[4]

2. 7B-Ben Brown, 14.502[3]

3. 10P-Dylan Postier, 14.512[9]

4. 7C-Chris Morgan, 14.534[1]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark, 14.702[2]

6. 44P-Jason Howell, 14.864[7]

7. 99-Blake Jenkins, 14.869[5]

8. 19-Wes Wofford, 14.968[10]

9. 00-Broc Elliott, 15.257[8]

10. 11E-Kyle Edwards, 15.751[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.268[8]

2. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.441[4]

3. 7F-Noah Harris, 14.556[2]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.594[5]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 14.615[9]

6. 87J-Jace Park, 14.629[7]

7. 2B-Brett Becker, 14.669[10]

8. 47-Dale Howard, 14.682[3]

9. 87-Sean McClelland, 14.744[6]

10. 4-Evan Martin, 15.115[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 6 (3 Laps)

1. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.561[6]

2. 17-Alex Sewell, 14.689[9]

3. 10-Landon Britt, 14.735[7]

4. 1X-Tim Crawley, 14.908[4]

5. 93-Taylor Walton, 14.950[5]

6. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 15.018[2]

7. 7M-Chance Morton, 15.046[1]

8. 8X-Tony Higgins, 15.270[3]

9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, 15.563[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 7 (3 Laps)

1. G6-Cody Gardner, 14.662[4]

2. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.680[3]

3. 22S-Slater Helt, 14.752[2]

4. 21-Gunner Ramey, 14.820[9]

5. 77-Jack Wagner, 14.877[8]

6. 8M-Kade Morton, 14.958[1]

7. 13-Chase Howard, 14.981[5]

8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.139[6]

9. 12M-Greg Merritt, 15.276[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 8 (3 Laps)

1. 84-Scott Bogucki, 14.384[4]

2. 9-Chase Randall, 14.684[3]

3. 3M-Howard Moore, 14.740[1]

4. 1P-Curtis Evans, 14.936[2]

5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 14.976[9]

6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 15.015[7]

7. 4X-Tyler Blank, 15.097[6]

8. 15D-Andrew Deal, 15.369[8]

9. 97-Kevin Cummings, 16.056[5]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Garet Williamson[3]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]

3. 43M-Mark Smith[4]

4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[8]

5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]

6. 91-Michael Day[5]

7. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]

8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]

9. 86-Timothy Smith[9]

10. 88-Terry Easum[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]

4. 36-Jason Martin[5]

5. 5D-Zach Daum[1]

6. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]

7. 44-Ronny Howard[9]

8. 4M-Cameron Martin[8]

9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

10. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

3. 31-Casey Wills[1]

4. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]

5. 1XX-Jake Bubak[7]

6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]

7. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[8]

8. 0-Jake Griffin[9]

9. 2-Chase Porter[5]

10. 15-Jack Potter[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]

2. 99-Blake Jenkins[7]

3. 8B-Brad Bowden[4]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

5. 7B-Ben Brown[3]

6. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]

7. 00-Broc Elliott[9]

8. 19-Wes Wofford[8]

9. 44P-Jason Howell[6]

10. 11E-Kyle Edwards[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

4. 2B-Brett Becker[7]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

6. 87-Sean McClelland[9]

7. 7F-Noah Harris[2]

8. 87J-Jace Park[6]

9. 4-Evan Martin[10]

DNS: 47-Dale Howard

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 187-Landon Crawley[4]

2. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]

3. 10-Landon Britt[2]

4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]

5. 93-Taylor Walton[5]

6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]

7. 17-Alex Sewell[3]

8. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[9]

9. 8X-Tony Higgins[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. G6-Cody Gardner[4]

2. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

4. 22S-Slater Helt[2]

5. 13-Chase Howard[7]

6. 8M-Kade Morton[6]

7. 77-Jack Wagner[5]

8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]

9. 12M-Greg Merritt[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 3M-Howard Moore[2]

2. 9-Chase Randall[3]

3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]

4. 84-Scott Bogucki[4]

5. 4X-Tyler Blank[7]

6. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]

7. 1P-Curtis Evans[1]

8. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]

9. 97-Kevin Cummings[9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 2 in each advance)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps)

1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]

2. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]

3. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

5. 4X-Tyler Blank[7]

6. 17-Alex Sewell[12]

7. 10-Landon Britt[4]

8. 7M-Chance Morton[9]

9. 5D-Zach Daum[13]

10. 93-Taylor Walton[8]

11. 2J-Zach Blurton[10]

12. 00-Broc Elliott[11]

13. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[16]

14. 2-Chase Porter[19]

15. 7B-Ben Brown[6]

16. 86-Timothy Smith[17]

17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]

18. 1P-Curtis Evans[20]

19. 8X-Tony Higgins[18]

20. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[14]

21. 47-Dale Howard[21]

BMRS B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]

2. 36-Jason Martin[4]

3. 1XX-Jake Bubak[6]

4. 2B-Brett Becker[3]

5. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]

6. 87J-Jace Park[16]

7. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]

8. 87-Sean McClelland[8]

9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[9]

10. 31-Casey Wills[7]

11. 4M-Cameron Martin[14]

12. 12M-Greg Merritt[17]

13. 77-Jack Wagner[13]

14. 91-Michael Day[10]

15. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]

16. 15D-Andrew Deal[15]

17. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[11]

18. 22M-Rees Moran[18]

19. 33-Alan Zoutte[19]

20. 88-Terry Easum[20]

BMRS B-Main 3 (12 Laps)

1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[3]

2. 13-Chase Howard[6]

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

4. 98P-Miles Paulus[11]

5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

7. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]

10. 44P-Jason Howell[18]

11. 7F-Noah Harris[15]

12. 8M-Kade Morton[9]

13. 19-Wes Wofford[14]

14. 44-Ronny Howard[10]

15. 11E-Kyle Edwards[20]

16. 15-Jack Potter[19]

17. 0-Jake Griffin[13]

18. 97-Kevin Cummings[17]

19. 4-Evan Martin[16]

20. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[9]

4. 187-Landon Crawley[6]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

6. 24-Garet Williamson[3]

7. 52-Blake Hahn[16]

8. 8B-Brad Bowden[8]

9. G6-Cody Gardner[5]

10. 12-Jeffrey Newell[19]

11. 43M-Mark Smith[7]

12. 9-Chase Randall[12]

13. 84-Scott Bogucki[15]

14. 95-Matt Covington[10]

15. 2C-Wayne Johnson[18]

16. 22-Riley Goodno[17]

17. 98P-Miles Paulus[25]

18. 14E-Kyle Bellm[11]

19. 36-Jason Martin[21]

20. 3M-Howard Moore[13]

21. 99-Blake Jenkins[14]

22. 13-Chase Howard[22]

23. 21-Gunner Ramey[20]

24. 10-Landon Britt[24]

25. 1X-Tim Crawley[23]

Lap Leader(s): Dylan Westbrook 1-7; Ayrton Gennetten 8-25

Hard Charger: Blake Hahn +9

Quick Time: Dylan Westbrook 14.010-seconds

High Point Driver: Landon Crawley

Provisional(s): Tim Crawley (Points); Landon Britt (Points); Miles Paulus (Regional)

Combined Points after 9/16/2022. The top 8 are locked into Saturday’s A-Feature. Ties are broken by Friday’s Qualifying Times.

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook-283

2. 43M-Mark Smith-279

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr-277

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten -271

5. 52-Blake Hahn-270

6. 1X-Tim Crawley-264

7. 9JR-Derek Hagar-261

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson-260

9. 11-Roger Crockett -255

10.24-Garet Williamson-249

11.95-Matt Covington-247

12.187-Landon Crawley -245

13.51B-Joe B. Miller-245

14.84-Scott Bogucki-243

15.10-Landon Britt-239

16.9-Chase Randall-232

17.8B-Brad Bowden -228

18.36-Jason Martin-225

19.G6-Cody Gardner -225

20.14E-Kyle Bellm-223

21.22-Riley Goodno-222

22.87-Sean McClelland-219

23.91-Michael Day-215

24.12-Jeffrey Newell -215

25.5D-Zach Daum-213

26.45X-Kyler Johnson-206

27.97M-Scotty Milan -202

28.22K-Kaleb Johnson-202

29.1XX-Jake Bubak-202

30.55B-Brandon Anderson -201

31.3M-Howard Moore -201

32.22S-Slater Helt -199

33.21-Gunner Ramey -194

34.13-Chase Howard -193

35.9$-Kyle Clark -192

36.98P-Miles Paulus -191

37.2J-Zach Blurton -191

38.31-Casey Wills -190

39.4X-Tyler Blank -187

40.7C-Chris Morgan -185

41.17-Alex Sewell -185

42.2B-Brett Becker -184

43.7M-Chance Morton -182

44.99-Blake Jenkins -180

45.2-Chase Porter -177

46.47-Dale Howard -177

47.77-Jack Wagner -177

48.93-Taylor Walton -177

49.17B-Ryan Bickett -177

50.44p-Jason Howell -175

51.50Z-Zach Chappell -174

52.7B-Ben Brown -173

53.8M-Kade Morton -173

54.87J-Jace Park -172

55.7F-Noah Harris -171

56.1JR-Steven Russell -170

57.10P-Dylan Postier -170

58.10C-Jeremy Campbell -169

59.19-Wes Wofford -168

60.12M-Greg Merritt -168

61.22M-Rees Moran -167

62.44-Ronny Howard -165

63.86-Timothy Smith -164

64.15D-Andrew Deal -164

65.0-Jake Griffin -163

66.4M-Cameron Martin -162

67.00-Broc Elliott -160

68.17F-Chad Frewaldt -157

69.88-Terry Easum -157

70.4-Evan Martin -154

71.15-Jack Potter -153

72.97-Kevin Cummings -152

73.8X-Tony Higgins -151

74.33-Alan Zoutte -150

75.41-Mackenzie Borchers -150

76.11E-Kyle Edwards -150

77.1P-Curtis Evans -83

78.6-Dustin Gates -79

79.39-Kimberly Tyre -72