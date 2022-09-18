Justin Owen Wins the Dick Gaines Memorial

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (September 17, 2022) — Justin Owen picked up a $3,000 payday by winning the Dick Gaines Memorial Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Max Adams, Joss Moffatt, Tayte Williamson, and Sterling Cling rounded out the top five.
Dick Gaines Memorial
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4J-Justin Owen
2. 17GP-Max Adams
3. 5J-Joss Moffatt
4. 20R-Tayte Williamson
5. 34-Sterling Cling
6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
7. 76J-JJ Hughes
8. 98-Saban Bibent
9. 18-Dallas Hewitt
10. 44-Dickie Gaines
11. 6T-Trey Osborne
12. 32-Garrett Abrams
13. 34W-Scotty Weir
14. 87-Paul Dues
15. 71B-Braxton Cummings
16. 5AX-Toby Alfrey
17. 7-Tony McVey
18. 4A-Andrew Heitkamp
19. 24M-Hunter Maddox
20. 4G-Tripp Gerrald
21. 21B-Ryan Barr
22. 17-Nick Bilbee
23. 9-Dustin Webber