Justin Owen Wins the Dick Gaines Memorial

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (September 17, 2022) — Justin Owen picked up a $3,000 payday by winning the Dick Gaines Memorial Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Max Adams, Joss Moffatt, Tayte Williamson, and Sterling Cling rounded out the top five.

Dick Gaines Memorial

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 4J-Justin Owen

2. 17GP-Max Adams

3. 5J-Joss Moffatt

4. 20R-Tayte Williamson

5. 34-Sterling Cling

6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

7. 76J-JJ Hughes

8. 98-Saban Bibent

9. 18-Dallas Hewitt

10. 44-Dickie Gaines

11. 6T-Trey Osborne

12. 32-Garrett Abrams

13. 34W-Scotty Weir

14. 87-Paul Dues

15. 71B-Braxton Cummings

16. 5AX-Toby Alfrey

17. 7-Tony McVey

18. 4A-Andrew Heitkamp

19. 24M-Hunter Maddox

20. 4G-Tripp Gerrald

21. 21B-Ryan Barr

22. 17-Nick Bilbee

23. 9-Dustin Webber