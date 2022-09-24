Warf Doubles Up at Meridian to Open the Pink Lady Classic Weekend

MERIDIAN, Id. (September 23, 2022) — Bryan Warf picked up two feature victories during the opening night of the Pink Lady Classic Friday at Meridian Speedway. Warf was victorious in one of the two Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association/Speed Tour Sprint Car Series features and won the main event for the supermodifieds.

Bryan Gossel picked up the other NSRA/Speed Tour Sprint Car feature event while Kyle Tellstrom won the Ford Focus midget car feature.

Pink Lady Classic – Night #1

Meridian Speedway

Meridian, Idaho

Friday, September 23, 2022

NSRA/Speed Tour Sprint Cars

Feature #1:

1. 91-Bryan Warf

2. 8-Brad Aumen

3. 99-Cory Lockwood

4. 63-Brent Collins

5. 22-D.J. Lyons

6. 4b-Alan Beck

7. 8h-Glenn Hopper

8. 8a-Anthony Offutt

9. 27-Mike Hathaway

Feture #2:

1. 6g-Bryan Gossel

2. 81-Casey Tillman

3. 98x-Kyle Tellstom

4. 7-Colton Nelson

5. 12l-Ron Larson

6. 41-Tyler Roahrig

7. 99-Cory Lockwood

8. 2-Nate Little

9. 63-Brent Collins

10. 22-D.J. Lyons

11. 8h-Glenn Hopper

12. 4b-Alan Beck

Supermodifieds

Feature:

1. 91-Bryan Warf

2. 34-Randy Whitman

3. 32-Jim Birges

4. 2a-Randy Anderson

5. 2c-Rich Castor Jr.

6. 78c-Tony Thomas

7. 19-Art Mccarthy

8. 4c-Cody Castor

Focus Midgets

Feature:

1. 89-Kyle Tellstrom

2. 99-Casey Tillman

3. 25-Ashlyn Powell

4. 31-A.J. Luttman

5. 13-Devon Westover

6. 77-Anthony Quintana

7. 9-River Merrill

8. 24-Matt Elliott

9. 6-Diane Swanson

10. 14-Jessica Bean

11. 77w-Tyler West

12. 69-Mike Anderson

13. 0-Drew Crenshaw

14. 8-Cheyenne Merrill

15. 12b-Monty Bergener

16. 3b-Brian Hayes

17. 23-Randy Schaaf