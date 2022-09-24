Warf Doubles Up at Meridian to Open the Pink Lady Classic Weekend

MERIDIAN, Id. (September 23, 2022) — Bryan Warf picked up two feature victories during the opening night of the Pink Lady Classic Friday at Meridian Speedway. Warf was victorious in one of the two Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association/Speed Tour Sprint Car Series features and won the main event for the supermodifieds.
Bryan Gossel picked up the other NSRA/Speed Tour Sprint Car feature event while Kyle Tellstrom won the Ford Focus midget car feature.
Pink Lady Classic – Night #1
Meridian Speedway
Meridian, Idaho
Friday, September 23, 2022
NSRA/Speed Tour Sprint Cars
Feature #1:
1. 91-Bryan Warf
2. 8-Brad Aumen
3. 99-Cory Lockwood
4. 63-Brent Collins
5. 22-D.J. Lyons
6. 4b-Alan Beck
7. 8h-Glenn Hopper
8. 8a-Anthony Offutt
9. 27-Mike Hathaway
Feture #2:
1. 6g-Bryan Gossel
2. 81-Casey Tillman
3. 98x-Kyle Tellstom
4. 7-Colton Nelson
5. 12l-Ron Larson
6. 41-Tyler Roahrig
7. 99-Cory Lockwood
8. 2-Nate Little
9. 63-Brent Collins
10. 22-D.J. Lyons
11. 8h-Glenn Hopper
12. 4b-Alan Beck
Supermodifieds
Feature:
1. 91-Bryan Warf
2. 34-Randy Whitman
3. 32-Jim Birges
4. 2a-Randy Anderson
5. 2c-Rich Castor Jr.
6. 78c-Tony Thomas
7. 19-Art Mccarthy
8. 4c-Cody Castor
Focus Midgets
Feature:
1. 89-Kyle Tellstrom
2. 99-Casey Tillman
3. 25-Ashlyn Powell
4. 31-A.J. Luttman
5. 13-Devon Westover
6. 77-Anthony Quintana
7. 9-River Merrill
8. 24-Matt Elliott
9. 6-Diane Swanson
10. 14-Jessica Bean
11. 77w-Tyler West
12. 69-Mike Anderson
13. 0-Drew Crenshaw
14. 8-Cheyenne Merrill
15. 12b-Monty Bergener
16. 3b-Brian Hayes
17. 23-Randy Schaaf