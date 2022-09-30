CHAMPIONSHIPS ON THE LINE THIS WEEKEND FOR KNIGHTS OF THUNDER & ACTION SPRINT TOUR

By Tommy Goudge

(September 29, 2022) – Champions will be crowned in the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series and the Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Cars fueled by Pinty’s this weekend at Humberstone Speedway!

The Fall Classic weekend features two full race nights at Humberstone, and the last chance to see Sprint Cars in Ontario this year. Several drivers are vying for championships in each series, and extra cash is on the line this weekend thanks to Nitro 54 Variety as well; each Knights of Thunder A-Main will pay the winner $3,000, each Action Sprint Tour A-Main will pay the winner $1,500, and an extra $3,000 will be distributed in the top five of the Knights of Thunder events.

The champions of each series will earn $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2023 Bristol Dirt Race, and both championship chases remain close heading into the weekend. A minimum of $1,000 will be paid to each driver in the top ten as well.

Mitch Brown has a five point advantage over Cory Turner in the Knights of Thunder standings, with Ryan Turner 13 points behind his brother. Josh Hansen, Nick Sheridan, Liam Martin, Tyler Rand, Jake Brown, Glenn Styres, and Aaron Turkey hold the remaining spots in the top ten; D.J. Christie and Shone Evans are both close behind Styres and Turkey, with just 25 points separating ninth from 12th. Brown won the KoT opener at Humberstone in June, with both Turner brothers on the podium. All three drivers are looking for their first Knights of Thunder titles.

Jacob Dykstra heads into the weekend with a 19 point lead over Darren Dryden in the Action Sprint Tour standings, with Mathieu Bardier 12 points behind Dryden. The remainder of the current top ten consists of Jonah Mutton, Johnny Miller, Tyeller Powless, Allan Downey, Seth Roy, Ashton VanEvery, and Brian Nanticoke. Mike Bowman and Brett Stratford are currently 11th and 12th, and still have a chance to bump themselves into the top ten. A Modified champ turned Sprint Car rookie, Bowman has six AST wins this season, the first of which came at Humberstone in June. Bardier and Dryden were on the podium in that event, while Dykstra charged from the tail to finish sixth after a crash early in the race.

Special events for Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Mini Stocks will be held over the weekend as well, and free camping is available. Visit www.humberstonespeedway.ca for more information, or tune in to GForceTV on YouTube or Facebook to watch live.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT:

The Fall Classic at Humberstone Speedway, featuring the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series and Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Cars fueled by Pinty’s

WHEN:

Friday, September 30 – Racing starts @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 1 – Racing starts @ 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Humberstone Speedway

1716 Main St E

Port Colborne ON L3K 5V3

www.humberstonespeedway.ca

WATCH:

GForceTV – www.youtube.com/GforceTV