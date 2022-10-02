Bogusz Captures Dominating MSR Lights Sandusky Victory

From David Sink

SANDUSKY, Ohio (October 1, 2022) — Andrew Bogusz took the lead for the final time on ala 5 double-file restart and never looked back as he captured opening night of the Bev Jaycox Memorial Cavalcade Saturday night at Sandusky Speedway. It was 16-year-olds second Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Midwest Lights feature win of the season.

On a lap 5 restart, series point leader Cody Gallogly assumed the pole position and Bogusz assumed the outside lane. On the restart Bogusz surprisingly powered into the lead and never looked back. He would build a 0.039 second lead at the checkered as the remainder of the event went caution free.

In victory lane even Bogusz surprised himself when he took the lead on the restart convincingly. “I honestly thought he (Gallogly) was gonna get me on that restart” explained Bogusz.”Hes got a way better car than we do. Mine is more of a dirt car then he has. I didn’t know I’d have that speed to carry me through the turns. I just sent it in, pinned him down, and rocketed off.

“The car felt great the first half of the race. Towards the end the steering started getting stiff. I kept fighting. When I saw the white flag, I just let it play out and got the win”.

Following Bogusz to the strip were Gallogly J.J. Henes rounding out the top three.

Sawyer Stout was the nights quick qualifier with a lap of 16.388 seconds. Stouts night would come to an end prematurely after making contact with the front stretch wall.

Heat race victories went to Charlie Baur and Gallogly.

The MSR Lights Series will be back in action Sunday afternoon at Sandusky Speedway for another full program of racing.

Feature (30 laps) 1. 17-Andrew Bogusz; 2. 27-Cody Gallogly; 3. 36-JJ Henes; 4. 8-Rick Holley; 5. 98-Charlie Schultz; 6. 92-Sawyer Stout; 7. 51-Joshua Sexton; 8. 21-Dale McQuillen; 9. 23-Charlie Baur; 10. 15-Tim Henthorne; 11. 65-Junior Gould; 12. 45-Bob Komisarski; DNS. 18-Lauren DePasquale