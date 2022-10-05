OCRS Points lead on the line this weekend at Caney Valley Speedway

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 4, 2022) – The AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car points race has tightened up and the points lead is on the line this weekend at Caney Valley Speedway.

Blake Edwards has led the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA points chase since he picked up a victory in the third race of the season (March 19) at Creek County Speedway. However, last Saturday Edwards 9th place B-Feature finish at Creek County prevented him from transferring into the A-Feature costing him much needed points.

When racing gets underway Friday at Caney Valley Speedway Edwards will be trying to protect a two-point lead over Rees Moran in what is actually a three-way race for the 2022 title. Terry Easum is sitting in third only 39 points behind Edwards.

Two nights of racing will provide plenty of opportunity for the top 3 this weekend. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday with hot laps scheduled for 7 and racing getting underway at 8. Saturday AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA racing continues at Caney with gates opening at 3, hot laps at 5 followed by racing at 6.

For more information visit CaneyValleySpeedway.net, OCRSracing.net.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 1763; 2. Rees Moran 1761; 3. Terry Easum 1724; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 1435; 5. Whit Gastineau 1351; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 1202; 7. Johnny Kent 1115; 8. Joe Bob Lee 1048; 9. Danny Smith 972; 10. Fred Mattox 966.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 6/24 – Tanner Conn (Red Dirt Raceway); 6/25 – Kyle Clark (Tri-State Speedway); 7/9 – Steven Shebester (Lawton Speedway); 7/22 – Whit Gastineau (Lake Ozark Speedway); 7/23 – Rees Moran (Lake Ozark Speedway); 9/23 – Terry Easum (Thunderbird Speedway); 9/24 – Whit Gastineau (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 10/1 – Hank Davis (Creek County Speedway).

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

