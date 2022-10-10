Anderson wins first OCRS feature

By John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kans. (October 7, 2022) – Brandon Anderson added his name to the list of winners on the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car Tour with a victory in the main event at Caney Valley Speedway on Friday.

Anderson won his first career OCRS feature and became the 14th different winner this season. Noah Harris, Sheldon Barksdale, Danny Smith and 2021 champion Joe Bob Lee rounded out the top five in night one of the Border Town Showdown.

The feature event was not the only race up for grabs Friday. Blake Edwards came into the evening with just a two point lead in the standings over Rees Moran. Edwards finished sixth, advancing seven positions to earn D&G Contracting Hard Charger honors, which allowed him to retain the points lead. Moran finished eighth and now trails Edwards by eight points.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas

October 7, 2022

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 2. 7F-Noah Harris[4]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[6]; 4. 5$-Danny Smith[5]; 5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[10]; 6. 17E-Blake Edwards[13]; 7. 28P-Bradley Fezard[9]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[12]; 9. 55-Johnny Kent[15]; 10. 29L-Lane Goodman[7]; 11. 22T-Frank Taft[17]; 12. 8-Alex Sewell[2]; 13. 77-Dean Drake Jr[19]; 14. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 15. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[14]; 16. 31-Casey Wills[11]; 17. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[20]; 18. 23A-Travis Ashwood[16]; 19. 88-Terry Easum[8]; 20. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[18]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[4]; 2. 23A-Travis Ashwood[6]; 3. 22T-Frank Taft[1]; 4. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[7]; 5. 77-Dean Drake Jr[3]; 6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[5]; 7. 15P-Jack Potter[8]; 8. 61A-Doug Fry[9]; 9. 12M-Mitchell Barros[11]; 10. 9-Kevin Foreman[10]; 11. (DQ) 9E-Emilio Hoover[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[5]; 5. 28P-Bradley Fezard[8]; 6. 55-Johnny Kent[6]; 7. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[7]; 8. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[9]; 9. 12M-Mitchell Barros[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 2. 29L-Lane Goodman[2]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards[4]; 5. 77-Dean Drake Jr[3]; 6. 22T-Frank Taft[8]; 7. 23A-Travis Ashwood[7]; 8. 9-Kevin Foreman[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7F-Noah Harris[1]; 2. 88-Terry Easum[2]; 3. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 4. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[4]; 5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]; 6. 9E-Emilio Hoover[7]; 7. 15P-Jack Potter[5]; 8. 61A-Doug Fry[6]

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Blake Edwards +7

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 1865; 2. Rees Moran 1857; 3. Terry Easum 1797; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 1547; 5. Whit Gastineau 1351; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 1274; 7. Johnny Kent 1206; 8. Joe Bob Lee 1152; 9. Danny Smith 1082; 10. Fred Mattox 1050.