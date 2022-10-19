Four Events Remain In 2022 ASCS Lineup

Bryan Hulbert

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (October 18, 2022) Down to the final four events of the 2022 season, three tours within the American Sprint Car Series remain active, with events in Oklahoma and Arizona.

First up, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, will wrap up their 2022 campaigns at Creek County Speedway with Fuzzy’s Fall Fling on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.

Down in the desert, the ASCS Southwest Region will wrap up its season with the Keith Bryan Memorial at Cocopah Speedway on Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12.

So far this year, there have been 129 nights of racing across all tours of the American Sprint Car Series, accounting for 159 events and 55 drivers earning at least one win this year. Oklahoma’s Wayne Johnson and Arizona’s R.J. Johnson have amassed the most wins at seven each.

Halloween Weekend at Creek County Speedway includes Non-Wing Sprint Cars (United Sprint League) and Factory Stocks both nights. Friday opens at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. and offers ASCS teams $3,000 to win and $400 to start. Saturday is $4,000 to win, $400 to start, with gates opening at 5:00 P.M. and racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Admission per night is $25 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Information and directions on the track can be found at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co.

Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, at Cocopah Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Friday is $3,000 to win, and Saturday is $5,000 to win. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, and free for kids 11 and under. Both nights include IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Information on the track is online at http://www.racecocopahspeedway.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).