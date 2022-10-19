USCS at Boyd’s Speedway Friday and Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 18, 2022 – Wild and exciting winged outlaw sprint car racing will headline the USCS “Scenic City Shootout” racing program at historic Boyd’s Speedway on this Friday and Saturday, October 21st and 22nd at 7:00p.m. each night. The United Sprint Car Series “Outlaw Thunder” Tour presented by K&N Filters (www.uscsracing.com) will roar into the high-banked 3/8-mile Georgia red-clay oval for their 54th and 55th scheduled events on their 26th Anniversary USCS National Championship tour.

This event, that was not originally on their 2022 schedule, features the return of the United Sprint Car Series to Boyd’s Speedway after a successful July 15th event that was won by two-time USCS National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas. These two races will award National Championship points as well as points in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings. The USCS Southern Thunder regional series consists of USCS races in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, both Carolinas and Eastern Tennessee.

The special two-night event is expected to bring top winged Outlaw sprint car drivers from at least seven states to the track seeking a stop in the K&N Filters USCS Victory Lane at the historic track. The exotic fire breathing, alcohol burning, 700 horsepower open wheel cars weight just 1,300 pounds, and are pound for pound the World’s most powerful short track race cars. The cars will literally fly around the track surface at speeds approaching120 M.P.H. It is not uncommon to see USCS sprint cars popping “wheelies” or doing wheel stands because of the brute force of their engines and their huge 16-inch-wide Hoosier rear racing tires.

Both Friday and Saturday night’s USCS winged sprint car action will feature a full program of racing in the winged sprint cars that includes test and tune hot laps followed by the evening’s first sprint car races, the qualifying heat races when competitors earn passing points given for advancing positions. The Hoosier Speed Dash follows and showcases the top six cars from the qualifying heat races in an edge of your seat shootout that will determine the starting position of the front three rows of the main event with the Hoosier Speed Dash winner starting from the K&N Filters Pole Position. Next up will be the Last Chance/B-Main race if necessary. The evening’s grand finale will be the USCS A-main event.

Most of Boyd’s Speedway weekly racing divisions will join the traveling sprint car series for an action-packed night of family entertainment each night. On Friday night those divisions include the speedway’s 604 Crate Late Model, Sportsman 602, Thunder Stocks, B-Sportsman/Beginner, Front Wheel Drive and the Crown Vic racing divisions. There will be a full program of racing action in every division including the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars.

On Saturday night, the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars contest another full racing program identical to Friday night’s sprint car format. On Saturday night the weekly Boyd Speedway divisions will contest another full racing program in each division. Those Saturday night divisions include the Boyd’s Speedway Late Models, Sportsman 602, B-Sportsman/Beginner, B-Hobby and a 70-lap Enduro division finale.

Thirteen-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, tops the entry list for the Boyd’s Speedway event. He is a class of 2022 inductee into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. The veteran racer (Gray) leads the current 2022 National point standings. Gray has 94 career USCS wins and over forty USCS National and regional titles in his storied career.

Another expected entry is the defending (2021) USCS National Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio who is also a former (2015) National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee. Smith has scored major wins and garnered series titles in both the United States and Australia. The seemingly ageless veteran driver has won at least one sprint car main event in 45 of the last 46 seasons.

Two additional previous USCS National Champions are expected. The most recent is Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas who was the 2017 and 2018 USCS National Champion. leads the USCS National point standings. Mallett was the 2011 USCS National Rookie of the Year as well. Mallett has 23 career-wins with the USCS series including one this year. Also another past Champion and Rookie of the Year expected to enter to is 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas. Hagar is a threat to win on every night and is the leading USCS feature winner over the last five seasons. Hagar has a career-win total of 64 victories in USCS competition. He has one 2022 win so far.

Another sprint car racer for local fans to cheer for is USCS veteran Aubrey Black from nearby, Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Several other expected entries from Georgia will also be in the field. Those include 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year, Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia and veteran USCS driver Joe Larkin from Suwanee. Two other Georgia drivers are expected as well. Those are second generation sprint car driver Matt Linder from Winder, Georgia and and veteran USCS competitor Brian Thomas from Pendergrass, Georgia.

Spectator gates open at 5:00pm on Friday and racing action begins at 7:00pm sharp! On Saturday night gates open in the general admission grandstands at 4:30pm with racing action again at 7:00p.m.

Friday and Saturday night’s General Admission prices on are $20 from Adults and Youth 6-12 years old are $5 with children 5 years and younger FREE.

Boyd’s Speedway is located approximately one quarter mile off Interstate 75 at Tennessee Exit 1A/Brainerd Road. The physical address for the facility is 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold, GA 30736. The track’s phone number is 423-664-4174 and the website is www.boydsspeedway.com For USCS info please visit the Official USCS web site at www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.