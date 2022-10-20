IRP’S USAC SILVER CROWN SEASON FINALE TO DECIDE CHAMP ON SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Brownsburg, Indiana (October 19, 2022)………Figuring out the arithmetic for the 2022 USAC Silver Crown finale is as easy as one-two-three.

One race. Two title contenders. Three points of separation.

That’s what the 2022 USAC Silver Crown championship race comes down to this Saturday, October 22, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Ind.

Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson are engrossed in one of the tightest point battles in USAC Silver Crown history with Seavey holding a three-point edge entering the 100-lap, 68.6-mile Howard Companies Championship Saturday event on the .686-mile paved oval.

The race to the crown has been practically even throughout the first 10 events of the season. To demonstrate how close the championship fight is going into this weekend’s race. Consider this stat line and tell us whose resume you think this belongs to.

This Californian owns three wins, one runner-up finish, a single third-place result and two fourth place runs in addition to nine top-tens in 10 starts. This driver also has a worst finish of eighth when still running at the finish of the race.

Is it Seavey? Could it be Swanson? Nope. Actually, it’s both. Seavey and Swanson carry the exact same statistics thus far at this point in the year.

So, who holds the edge? Well, it’s certainly no secret that Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) holds the upper hand at IRP. In fact, he holds the upper hand over everybody who’s ever sat in the seat of a champ car at IRP. His seven victories and nine poles in Silver Crown competition at the track are both records. In fact, he’s finished inside the top-two in 15 of his 21 career series starts at IRP. Furthermore, he’s been victorious in the last four pavement races on the schedule, including the non-points, 10-car, 25-lap special event in June at IRP.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) has been stellar on the dirt all year long, picking up all three of his 2022 victories on Earth’s soil. However, he’s upped his game on the asphalt this year, finishing as high as second at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway while also grabbing a stellar fifth at IRP in May’s Carb Night Classic. In 2021 at IRP, he also collected a 7th and 8th.

Every point is crucial from the word “go,” from qualifying to laps led to where a driver crosses the stripe when the checkered flag is waved one last time. Three bonus points are up for grabs for the pole winner. Three more are available to the driver who leads the most laps.

However, the bulk of the points are made at the finish line with the winner receiving 70 points while each position’s point total decreases by three throughout the top-10 with tenth earning 43 points. From 10th to 20th in the final running order, the points decrease by two for each position with 20th collecting 23 points. Beyond 20th, the points situation decreases by one for each spot through the balance of the field. The least amount any driver can gain is 13 for the event. Ten points are awarded to any driver not starting the event.

In addition to the championship battle between the drivers are their teams. The entrant title battle is currently separated by the same three-point margin with Seavey’s Rice Motorsports No. 222 standing atop the pylon ahead of the combined team effort of Doran-Dyson Motorsports for Swanson’s No. 1. For Rice, it would be his second consecutive entrant title while, for Doran-Dyson, it would be both the first for either department.

With all that said, there’s a big score still yet to be settled between an array of talent throughout the field who possesses 12 IRP Silver Crown victories between themselves. Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.) captured the most recent Silver Crown points race in May, which was his fifth win overall with the series at the track after earlier winning the pole position for the race, his third.

Tanner Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) owns six IRP Silver Crown wins in his career, second only to his brother, Kody. Tanner has also set quick time on another five occasions, and like Santos and Kody, he is one of the few and the proud who can lay claim to victories in a sprint car, midget and Silver Crown car at IRP.

Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.) made his IRP Silver Crown debut back in 1996 for master mechanic and car owner Jack Steck. His lone IRP Silver Crown winning performance came in the “New Generation” machine during the 2006 season. In the traditional champ car, Tyler won the pole for the 2001 IRP race and went on to finish 2nd. The two-time USAC National Sprint Car driving champion can also boast IRP Silver Crown finishes of 3rd in 1999 and 2003 as well as a 5th in 2000.

Two-time Little 500 winner Tyler Roahrig (Plymouth, Ind.) returns to Silver Crown competition for the first time this year after finishing as the runner-up last August at IRP. He’ll pilot a brand new Legacy chassis built my Legacy Autosport who is making its first foray into Silver Crown racing. Both have winning experience at IRP in other divisions. Roahrig captured a 500 Sprint Car Tour win this past August while Legacy Autosport scored an Indy Pro 2000 win in 2020 with driver Kody Swanson.

Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) made history in May at IRP when she became the first woman to finish on the podium of a Silver Crown race, taking a career-best 3rd with her effort. She also finished inside the top-five with a 5th in early 2021.

Two past USAC National champions have previously risen to the occasion at IRP. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), the 2020 Silver Crown champ, has recorded three top-five results in his Silver Crown career at IRP with a 4th in both 2019 and 2021, plus a 5th in 2021. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car titlist, tallied a best pavement run of 4th this past May. His father, Chuck Leary, won the Silver Crown pole at IRP in 1999.

Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.) made the biggest position advancement of any driver this season when he charged from 24th to 7th at IRP in May in what was his first career Silver Crown start. Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville, Ill.) has a been a traveling man of late at IRP, moving from 21st to a career-best 7th in 2020 and from 17th to 9th in 2021. Davey Hamilton Jr. was very nearly a first-time winner in his last Silver Crown outing in Madison, Ill. where he finished a career-best 2nd. At IRP, he’s completed the task 8th in 2022 and 9th in 2017.

Kyle Robbins, Travis Welpott and Gregg Cory have all been top-10 finishers in their Silver Crown careers at IRP. Robbins (New Castle, Ind.) snagged a 10th in 2019 with Welpott (Pendleton, Ind.) grabbing 10th in 2021 and Cory (Shelbyville, Ind.) earning his best career result of 10th in 2022. Cory is well on his way to collecting series Rookie of the Year honors with the series for 2022.

Returning to IRP action this Saturday are Silver Crown combatants looking to up their performances from years past in Silver Crown competition at the track, a list which includes Goodyear, Arizona’s Nathan Byrd (12th in 2022), 2020 Rookie of the Year Bryan Gossel from Fort Collins, Colo. (13th in 2021), 2019 Rookie of the Year Derek Bischak from Angola, Ind. (15th in 2019), plus Danville, Indiana’s Nick Hamilton (15th in 2022), Abilene, Texas’ Jake Day (18th in 2021), Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Dave Berkheimer (22nd in 2021) and Grafton, Ohio’s Mike McVetta (22nd in 2022) who pulled off a Midwest Supermodified feature victory at IRP in 2018.

Two drivers will be making their IRP Silver Crown debuts. Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) turned the world on its collective ear with her performance during last Saturday’s event on the one-mile dirt oval at the Illinois State Fairgrounds where she led 72 of the 100 laps and finished a career-best 5th. Her car, the Sam Pierce Racing No. 26, won the pole for a Silver Crown round at IRP in 2015 with driver Aaron Pierce.

Series Rookie Tom Paterson (Argos, Ind.), the 2021 Auto Value Super Sprint Series champion driver, will make his first go with the big cars at IRP in his familiar yellow No. 111.

RACE DETAILS:

Howard Companies Championship Saturday consists of a tripleheader featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, 500 Sprint Car Tour and Pavement Midgets.

Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern. 500 Sprint Car Tour practice begins at 12:30pm with Pavement Midget practice at 12:55pm and USAC Silver Crown practice at 1:20, followed by a second round of practice for the sprint cars at 1:50, midgets at 2:15 and Silver Crown at 2:40. Sprint Car qualifying commences at 3:10, midgets at 3:40 and Silver Crown at 4:10. Opening ceremonies are slated for 4:45 with the sprint car feature rolling off at 5:05, midgets at 6:05 and Silver Crown at 7:05.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.raceIRP.com. Tickets will be on sale at the gate on race day.

Saturday’s event will be aired live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3OivVbj.

====================

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST:

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing)

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

1 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Dyson Racing)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

11 (R) NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Hamilton-Byrd Racing)

14 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Hamilton-Puglio Motorsports)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

19 (R) TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Legacy Autosport)

22 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

26 (R) KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce Racing)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer)

32 (R) GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

42 (R) JAKE DAY/Abilene, TX (Jake Day)

55 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

80 (R) NICK HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Breidinger Motorsports)

81 BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 (R) MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

94 (R) MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (Ram Engineering)

111 (R) TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak)

222 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-604, 2-Kody Swanson-601, 3-C.J. Leary-532, 4-Brian Tyler-477, 5-Justin Grant-462, 6-Travis Welpott-365, 7-Kyle Robbins-290, 8-Gregg Cory-282, 9-Bobby Santos-280, 10-Taylor Ferns-255.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK:

1 Lap – 5/20/2000 – Jason Leffler – 20.298 – 121.667 mph

10 Laps – 8/2/2001 – Derek Davidson – 3:35.06 – 104.789 mph

15 Laps – 5/22/2003 – Chet Fillip – 5:16.38 – 117.087 mph

20 Laps – 8/2/1995 – Eric Gordon – 7:14.71 – 113.621 mph

25 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jim Childers – 9:51.91 – 104.306 mph

100 Laps – 5/12/2001 – Mike Bliss – 35:41.40 – 115.326 mph

150 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jeff Bloom – 1:02:32.109 – 98.728 mph

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT IRP:

7-Kody Swanson

6-Tanner Swanson

5-Mike Bliss & Bobby Santos

3-Bobby East

2-Kenny Irwin Jr., Jim Keeker, Jason Leffler & Ken Schrader

1-Pat Abold, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Bob Cicconi, Jay Drake, Bruce Field, Russ Gamester, Kyle Hamilton, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Kasey Kahne, Jason McCord, Ryan Newman, Johnny Parsons, George Snider, Dave Steele, Tony Stewart, Brian Tyler & J.J. Yeley

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT IRP:

1985: Rick Hood (7/13)

1986: Ken Schrader (7/13)

1987: Jeff Bloom (7/11)

1988: Bruce Field (7/9)

1989: Bob Cicconi (7/8) & Ken Schrader (7/8)

1990: George Snider (6/30)

1991: Johnny Parsons (6/29)

1992: Jim Keeker (6/27)

1993: Mike Bliss (6/26)

1994: Mike Bliss (8/4)

1995: Jim Keeker (8/2)

1996: Mike Bliss (5/18) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/31)

1997: Pat Abold (5/17) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/30)

1998: Tony Stewart (5/16) & Jason Leffler (7/29)

1999: Ryan Newman (5/22) & Dave Steele (8/4)

2000: Jason Leffler (5/20) & Russ Gamester (8/6)

2001: Mike Bliss (5/12) & Kasey Kahne (8/2)

2002: Mike Bliss (8/1)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/22) & Jason McCord (7/31)

2004: Jay Drake (8/5)

2005: Bobby East (8/4)

2006: Brian Tyler (8/3)

2007: Bobby East (7/26)

2008: Bobby East (7/24)

2009: Bobby Santos (7/23)

2010: Tracy Hines (7/22)

2011: Kody Swanson (7/28)

2012: Bobby Santos (5/19) & Bobby Santos (7/26)

2013: Tanner Swanson (7/27)

2014: Tanner Swanson (5/17) & David Byrne (7/24)

2015: Tanner Swanson (5/23) & Tanner Swanson (7/23)

2016: Tanner Swanson (5/27) & Kody Swanson (7/21)

2017: Kody Swanson (5/26) & Bobby Santos (7/20)

2018: Kody Swanson (5/25)

2019: Kyle Hamilton (5/24) & Kody Swanson (9/7)

2020: Tanner Swanson (8/21)

2021: Kody Swanson (5/29) & Kody Swanson (8/14)

2022: Bobby Santos (5/27)

USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK:

JULY 13, 1985 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Rick Hood (5), 2. Ken Schrader (2), 3. Dave Blaney (4), 4. Larry Rice (21), 5. Gary Bettenhausen (13), 6. Joe Saldana (18), 7. Bruce Field (6), 8. John Andretti (12), 9. Rich Vogler (1), 10. Sheldon Kinser (3), 11. John Batts Jr. (24), 12. Jac Haudenschild (16), 13. Tom Bigelow (7), 14. Jerry Nemire (10), 15. Kramer Williamson (22), 16. Ken Hamilton (8), 17. Billy Engelhart (11), 18. Mark Alderson (23), 19. George Snider (9), 20. Gary Irvin (15), 21. Steve Chassey (17), 22. Doug Saunier (20), 23. Danny Milburn (19), 24. Johnny Parsons (14). 1:07:16.06

JULY 13, 1986 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Steve Butler (15), 3. Rick Hood (9), 4. Dave Blaney (7), 5. Billy Engelhart (3), 6. Jack Hewitt (21), 7. George Snider (5), 8. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 9. Warren Mockler (16), 10. Bob Frey (12), 11. Tom Bigelow (10), 12. Larry Dickson (13), 13. Jeff Bloom (20), 14. Manny Rockhold (23), 15. Greg Staab (19), 16. Steve Chassey (18), 17. Duke Cook (17), 18. Taylor Andrews (24), 19. Larry Rice (4), 20. Nick Fornoro Jr. (11), 21. Bruce Field (6), 22. Gary Irvin (8), 23. Johnny Parsons (22), 24. Mark Alderson (14). 1:03:15.05

JULY 11, 1987 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jeff Bloom (3), 2. Jack Hewitt (17), 3. Steve Butler (2), 4. Rick Hood (16), 5. Jeff Swindell (14), 6. Bruce Field (12), 7. Steve Chassey (13), 8. Warren Mockler (19), 9. Mark Alderson (7), 10. Tony Elliott (26), 11. Kenny Jacobs (9), 12. Duke Cook/Ken Schrader (18), 13. Larry Rice (21), 14. Jim Childers (15), 15. Terry Kawell (24), 16. Manny Rockhold (20), 17. Gary Bettenhausen (11), 18. Bob Frey (8), 19. Bob Cicconi (6), 20. Rich Vogler (1), 21. Andy Hillenburg (10), 22. Ron Dunstan (23), 23. Kelly Kinser (22), 24. Mike Bliss (25), 25. Ken Schrader (4), 26. Dave Blaney (5). 1:02:32.109

JULY 9, 1988 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bruce Field (6), 2. Steve Butler (17), 3. Bob Frey (16), 4. George Snider (15), 5. Steve Chassey (9), 6. Tray House (14), 7. Billy Vukovich III (3), 8. Gene Lee Gibson (1), 9. Jack Hewitt (19), 10. Jerry Russell (23), 11. Larry Rice (10), 12. Jim Keeker (21), 13. Kenny Jacobs (11), 14. Palmer Crowell (5), 15. Gary Bettenhausen (4), 16. Andy Hillenburg (8), 17. Ray Joe Fager (25), 18. Mark Alderson (13), 19. Ken Schrader (7), 20. Johnny Parsons (2), 21. Gary Irvin (18), 22. Gary Hieber (22), 23. Tony Elliott (24), 24. Bob Cicconi (20), 25. Rich Vogler (26), 26. Jeff Bloom (12). NT

JULY 8, 1989 FEATURE: (75 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Bob Cicconi (6), 2. Ken Schrader (2), 3. Bruce Field (9), 4. Gary Bettenhausen (12), 5. Mark Alderson (4), 6. Johnny Parsons (13), 7. Bob Frey (3), 8. Larry Rice (14), 9. Rusty Rasmussen (8), 10. Walt Kennedy (23), 11. George Snider (19), 12. Andy Hillenburg (15), 13. Tony Elliott (10), 14. Tom Bigelow (21), 15. Wayne Hammond (11), 16. Warren Mockler (22), 17. Gene Lee Gibson (20), 18. Gary Hieber (17), 19. Steve Butler (5), 20. Manny Rockhold (7), 21. Jim Mahoney (16), 22. Steve Chassey (18), 23. Rich Vogler (1), 24. Jeff Bloom (24). NT

JULY 8, 1989 FEATURE: (75 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Gary Bettenhausen (4), 3. Bob Cicconi (1), 4. Andy Hillenburg (12), 5. Bruce Field (3), 6. Wayne Hammond (15), 7. Mark Alderson (5), 8. Rusty Rasmussen (9), 9. Johnny Parsons (6), 10. Jeff Bloom (20), 11. George Snider (11), 12. Larry Rice (8), 13. Warren Mockler (16), 14. Tom Bigelow (14), 15. Rick Tomasik (24), 16. Gary Hieber (18), 17. Danny Milburn (21), 18. Tony Elliott (13), 19. Mike Thomas (23), 20. Lyn McIntosh (22), 21. Bob Frey (7), 22. Gene Lee Gibson (17), 23. Walt Kennedy (10), 24. Jim Mahoney (19). NT

JUNE 30, 1990 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. George Snider (16), 2. Ken Schrader (11), 3. Eric Gordon (2), 4. Bob Frey (10), 5. Brent Kaeding (3), 6. Jeff Gordon (6), 7. Jack Hewitt (15), 8. Davey Hamilton (9), 9. Wally Pankratz (7), 10. Andy Hillenburg (17), 11. Bob Cicconi (5), 12. Warren Mockler (1), 13. Chuck Gurney (13), 14. Roy Caruthers (14), 15. Rusty McClure (23), 16. Wayne Hammond (12), 17. Jimmy Sills (18), 18. Steve Butler (19), 19. Tray House (20), 20. Gary Hieber (21), 21. Rich Vogler (8), 22. Stan Fox (4), 23. Tony Elliott (22), 24. Bentley Warren (25), 25. Manny Rockhold (24). NT

JUNE 29, 1991 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Johnny Parsons (1), 2. Eric Gordon (6), 3. Jim Keeker (15), 4. Steve Butler (16), 5. Wally Pankratz (5), 6. Russ Gamester (8), 7. Chuck Gurney (9), 8. Steve Chassey (11), 9. Larry Dickson (14), 10. Tony Elliott (21), 11. Tray House (20), 12. Gary Hieber (18), 13. Andy Hillenburg (13), 14. Mike Fedorcak (22), 15. Greg Staab (19), 16. Jerry Nemire (23), 17. Gene Lee Gibson (10), 18. Jeff Gordon (3), 19. Brad Marvel (24), 20. Robbie Stanley (12), 21. Stan Fox (4), 22. Bob Cicconi (17), 23. Jimmy Sills (2), 24. George Snider (7). 42:09.55

JUNE 27, 1992 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jim Keeker (1), 2. Johnny Parsons (2), 3. Jimmy Sills (7), 4. Mike Bliss (4), 5. Jim Mahoney (11), 6. Tony Stewart (5), 7. Steve Butler (8), 8. Stevie Reeves (17), 9. Chip Thomas (9), 10. Russ Gamester (6), 11. Eric Gordon (13), 12. Joe Gaerte (10), 13. Wally Pankratz (3), 14. Tony Elliott (20), 15. Larry Dickson (23), 16. Tray House (22), 17. Greg Staab (24), 18. Cary Faas (18), 19. Page Jones (14), 20. Jack Hewitt (15), 21. Tyce Carlson (16), 22. Mike Fedorcak (19), 23. Davey Hamilton (12), 24. Warren Mockler (21). NT

JUNE 26, 1993 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (3), 2. Johnny Parsons (2), 3. George Snider (4), 4. Stevie Reeves (9), 5. Eric Gordon (16), 6. Ron Shuman (14), 7. Jim Keeker (11), 8. Steve Butler (6), 9. Tony Elliott (10), 10. Jim Mahoney (8), 11. Gary Hieber (12), 12. Bob Cicconi (21), 13. Ronnie Burke (19), 14. Bob Frey (20), 15. Greg Staab (18), 16. Wally Pankratz (5), 17. Bill Baue (24), 18. Jimmy Sills (1), 19. Tray House (22), 20. Larry Dickson (13), 21. Tyce Carlson (15), 22. Chip Thomas (17), 23. Tony Stewart (7), 24. Gary Cameron II (23). NT

AUGUST 4, 1994 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (4), 2. P.J. Jones (1), 3. Johnny Parsons (3), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (8), 5. Jimmy Sills (12), 6. Tony Elliott (6), 7. Ron Shuman (15), 8. George Snider (20), 9. Randy Tolsma (14), 10. Chuck Gurney (17), 11. Jack Runyon (19), 12. Wally Pankratz (13), 13. Kenneth Nichols (24), 14. Rocky Hodges (23), 15. Bentley Warren (10), 16. Jack Hewitt (21), 17. Chuck Leary (16), 18. Rusty McClure (11), 19. Andy Michner (2), 20. Gary Hieber (18), 21. Page Jones (5), 22. Eric Gordon (7), 23. Russ Gamester (9), 24. Dave Steele (22). NT

AUGUST 2, 1995 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Jim Keeker (1), 2. Tony Stewart (2), 3. Kenny Irwin Jr. (11), 4. Mike Bliss (3), 5. Davey Hamilton (12), 6. Dave Darland (7), 7. Eric Gordon (5), 8. Dave Steele (13), 9. Johnny Parsons (9), 10. Dan Drinan (15), 11. Bentley Warren (22), 12. Jack Runyon (14), 13. Lee Brewer Jr. (24), 14. Gary Hieber (17), 15. Jimmy Sills (8), 16. Jack Hewitt (4), 17. Chuck Gurney (6), 18. Tyce Carlson (20), 19. Randy Tolsma (18), 20. Jimmy Kite (23), 21. Kevin Doty (19), 22. Andy Michner (16), 23. Chuck Leary (21), 24. Rocky Hodges (10). NT

MAY 18, 1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (7), 2. Kenny Irwin Jr. (4), 3. Dave Blaney (2), 4. Kevin Doty (5), 5. Dave Steele (3), 6. Jim Keeker (6), 7. Johnny Parsons (17), 8. Chuck Gurney (8), 9. Chet Fillip (22), 10. Dave Darland (24), 11. Jack Hewitt (9), 12. Russ Gamester (13), 13. Wally Pankratz (14), 14. Chip Thomas (27), 15. Jimmy Sills (29), 16. Sammy Swindell (11), 17. Ryan Newman (12), 18. Pat Abold (16), 19. Robby Flock (1), 20. Tony Elliott (26), 21. Jim Mahoney (19), 22. Frankie Kerr (10), 23. Jackie Burke (23), 24. Chuck Leary (15), 25. John Heydenreich (20), 26. Bill Baue (21), 27. Kenneth Nichols (25), 28. Bill Rose (30), 29. Eric Gordon (18), 30. Bentley Warren (28). NT

JULY 31, 1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Irwin Jr. (1), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Mike Bliss (11), 4. Robby Flock (8), 5. Eric Gordon (24), 6. Davey Hamilton (7), 7. Jack Hewitt (14), 8. Dave Darland (15), 9. Andy Michner (13), 10. Pat Abold (10), 11. Donnie Beechler (23), 12. Paul Durant (27), 13. Kenneth Nichols (29), 14. Steve Barth (12), 15. Chuck Gurney (20), 16. Randy Tolsma (21), 17. Gary Hieber (30), 18. Rocky Hodges (5), 19. Tracy Hines (19), 20. Tony Stewart (3), 21. Ryan Newman (9), 22. Dan Drinan (6), 23. Jackie Burke (18), 24. Bill Baue (28), 25. Gary Irvin (17), 26. Brian Tyler (22), 27. Dave Steele (4), 28. Tony Elliott (26), 29. Jim Keeker (16), 30. Bill Rose (25). NT

MAY 17, 1997 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Pat Abold (4), 2. Jimmy Kite (8), 3. Jack Hewitt (6), 4. Donnie Beechler (28), 5. Jim Keeker (1), 6. Davey Hamilton (2), 7. Kenny Irwin Jr. (7), 8. Chuck Leary (9), 9. Andy Michner (11), 10. Russ Gamester (16), 11. Chuck Gurney (13), 12. Bentley Warren (12), 13. Brian Tyler (23), 14. Eric Gordon (29), 15. Dave Darland (27), 16. Ronnie Burke (26), 17. Rocky Hodges (19), 18. Joe Gosek (30), 19. Cory Kruseman (18), 20. Bill Baue (25), 21. Todd Thomas (20), 22. Tracy Hines (17), 23. Ryan Newman (14), 24. Robby Flock (15), 25. Jimmy Sills (5), 26. Kevin Thomas (10), 27. Brian Gerster (3), 28. Jason McCord (24), 29. Jay Drake (22), 30. Dave Steele (21). NT

JULY 30, 1997 FEATURE: (100 Laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Irwin Jr. (28), 2. Mike Bliss (12), 3. Dan Drinan (13), 4. Pat Abold (9), 5. Bentley Warren (26), 6. Chet Fillip (8), 7. Tracy Hines (19), 8. Jimmy Kite (5), 9. Jim Keeker (15), 10. Jeff Mitrisin (30), 11. Jason McCord (23), 12. Joe Gosek (29), 13. Jason Leffler (21), 14. Dave Darland (14), 15. Andy Michner (27), 16. Russ Gamester (1), 17. Robby Flock (18), 18. Ryan Newman (11), 19. Davey Hamilton (10), 20. Jack Hewitt (3), 21. Donnie Beechler (22), 22. J.J. Yeley (20), 23. Tony Stewart (2), 24. Jay Drake (4), 25. Brian Gerster (6), 26. Doug Kalitta (24), 27. Ronnie Burke (25), 28. John Heydenreich (16), 29. Paul Durant (7), 30. Chuck Leary (17). NT

MAY 16, 1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Stewart (2), 2. Pat Abold (5), 3. Dave Steele (13), 4. Russ Gamester (3), 5. Jason Leffler (1), 6. Doug Didero (7), 7. Tracy Hines (21), 8. Brian Tyler (19), 9. Chet Fillip (11), 10. Jimmy Sills (6), 11. Ryan Newman (26), 12. Bentley Warren (18), 13. Gary Hieber (25), 14. Kevin Thomas (15), 15. J.J. Yeley (27), 16. Ronnie Day (22), 17. John Heydenreich (20), 18. Eric Gordon (16), 19. Jason McCord (10), 20. Mike Brooks (12), 21. Lou Cicconi Jr. (28), 22. Dave Darland (14), 23. Donnie Beechler (4), 24. Troy Regier (30), 25. Jay Drake (9), 26. Todd Kane (23), 27. Chuck Leary (8), 28. Ken Hamilton (24), 29. Bill Rose (29), 30. Robby Flock (17). 44:57.26

JULY 29, 1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jason Leffler (1), 2. Dave Steele (2), 3. Russ Gamester (3), 4. Ryan Newman (4), 5. Tony Stewart (21), 6. Brian Tyler (6), 7. Robby Flock (11), 8. Jack Hewitt (9), 9. Eric Gordon (16), 10. Dan Drinan (12), 11. Dave Darland (18), 12. Pat Abold (15), 13. Tracy Hines (22), 14. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (14), 15. Donnie Beechler (17), 16. Bentley Warren (23), 17. Jimmy Sills (10), 18. Gary Hieber (20), 19. Brad Armstrong (27), 20. John Heydenreich (7), 21. Chet Fillip (19), 22. Mike Brooks (24), 23. Mike Bliss (5), 24. Derek Davidson (26), 25. Doug Didero (25), 26. Bill Baue (29), 27. Brian Gerster (13), 28. Lou Cicconi Jr. (30), 29. Dave Blaney (8), 30. Johnny Parsons (28). NT

MAY 22, 1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Newman (1), 2. Tracy Hines (5), 3. Brian Tyler (14), 4. Russ Gamester (7), 5. Pat Abold (9), 6. Robby Flock (20), 7. Jason McCord (16), 8. Tony Elliott (8), 9. Doug Didero (4), 10. Derek Davidson (12), 11. Chet Fillip (17), 12. Jack Hewitt (21), 13. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (25), 14. Bentley Warren (18), 15. J.J. Yeley (29), 16. Gary Hieber (2), 17. Kipp Beard (15), 18. Ken Hamilton (19), 19. Jimmy McCune (22), 20. Dane Carter (23), 21. Mike Ordway (26), 22. Bill Tyler (28), 23. Tim Cox (30), 24. Jay Drake (11), 25. Brad Noffsinger (10), 26. Jason Leffler (#2) (13), 27. Paul White (27), 28. Dave Darland (3), 29. Jimmy Sills (6), 30. Bill Baue (24). NT

AUGUST 4, 1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Steele (4), 2. Kenny Irwin Jr. (2), 3. Chuck Leary (1), 4. Ryan Newman (3), 5. Russ Gamester (7), 6. Jack Hewitt (8), 7. Gary Hieber (12), 8. Jason Leffler (5), 9. Tracy Hines (11), 10. Jay Drake (9), 11. Mike Bliss (21), 12. Bentley Warren (24), 13. Dave Darland (13), 14. Brian Paulus (26), 15. Rebel Jackson Jr. (10), 16. Eric Gordon (25), 17. Chet Fillip (19), 18. Jason McCord (23), 19. J.J. Yeley (16), 20. Brad Noffsinger (6), 21. Jimmy Sills (17), 22. Rick Treadway (28), 23. Rich Tobias Jr. (29), 24. Brian Gerster (30), 25. Tony Elliott (18), 26. Tom Capie (20), 27. Brian Tyler (14), 28. Jimmy McCune (22), 29. Dane Carter (27), 30. Paul White (15). 41:00.18

MAY 20, 2000 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jason Leffler (1), 2. Ryan Newman (10), 3. Jimmy McCune (3), 4. Kasey Kahne (27), 5. Brian Tyler (13), 6. Brian Paulus (14), 7. Dave Darland (24), 8. Russ Gamester (16), 9. Tony Elliott (19), 10. Jack Hewitt (26), 11. Dave Steele (2), 12. John Heydenreich (4), 13. Pat Abold (29), 14. Paul White (17), 15. Jimmy Sills (20), 16. Jay Drake (21), 17. Bobby McMahan (22), 18. Brad Noffsinger (18), 19. Billy Whittaker (6), 20. Eric Gordon (23), 21. J.J. Yeley (15), 22. Gary Hieber (7), 23. Ed Carpenter (8), 24. Todd Kane (28), 25. Jason McCord (5), 26. Chet Fillip (9), 27. Tracy Hines (11), 28. Bud Kaeding (12), 29. A.J. Fike (25), 30. Bentley Warren (30). NT

AUGUST 6, 2000 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Russ Gamester (5), 2. J.J. Yeley (1), 3. Chet Fillip (10), 4. Dave Steele (12), 5. John Heydenreich (13), 6. Jason McCord (8), 7. Jason Leffler (4), 8. Brad Noffsinger (7), 9. Tony Stewart (2), 10. Jimmy McCune (24), 11. Brian Tyler (20), 12. Dave Darland (23), 13. Kasey Kahne (9), 14. Ed Carpenter (26), 15. Eric Gordon (27), 16. Tracy Hines (16), 17. A.J. Fike (17), 18. Pat Abold (21), 19. Derek Davidson (25), 20. Jack Hewitt (11), 21. Ryan Newman (3), 22. Bud Kaeding (6), 23. Rich Tobias Jr. (28), 24. Dane Carter (22), 25. Gary Hieber (15), 26. Brian Paulus (18), 27. Bill Rose (19), 28. Tony Elliott (30), 29. Chuck Leary (29), 30. Paul White (14). 39:07.17

MAY 12, 2001 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (5), 2. Russ Gamester (6), 3. Tracy Hines (1), 4. Derek Davidson (12), 5. Paul White (2), 6. Ed Carpenter (19), 7. Jason McCord (20), 8. Kasey Kahne (3), 9. Dave Darland (8), 10. Chet Fillip (7), 11. J.J. Yeley (9), 12. Jay Drake (10), 13. Brian Tyler (21), 14. Dane Carter (4), 15. Brad Noffsinger (15), 16. John Heydenreich (17), 17. Bud Kaeding (13), 18. Tony Elliott (23), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (27), 20. Gary Hieber (18), 21. Michael Lewis (25), 22. Bobby McMahan (30), 23. Jimmy McCune (28), 24. Eric Gordon (22), 25. Dave Steele (11), 26. Brian Paulus (16), 27. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (24), 28. Carl Edwards (26), 29. Tyler Walker (14), 30. Rich Tobias Jr. (29) 35:41.40

AUGUST 2, 2001 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kasey Kahne (9), 2. Brian Tyler (1), 3. Brad Noffsinger (3), 4. J.J. Yeley (7), 5. Michael Lewis (5), 6. Tracy Hines (8), 7. Paul White (6), 8. P.J. Jones (15), 9. Tyler Walker (2), 10. Russ Gamester (4), 11. Bud Kaeding (11), 12. Jason McCord (10), 13. Dave Steele (17), 14. Derek Davidson (22), 15. Jonathan Vennard (30), 16. Tony Elliott (28), 17. Ed Carpenter (20), 18. Aaron Fike (19), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (14), 20. Carl Edwards (24), 21. Cory Kruseman (13), 22. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (25), 23. Tom Capie (29), 24. John Heydenreich (21), 25. Jay Drake (18), 26. Rich Tobias Jr. (26), 27. Mike Bliss (23), 28. Tony Stewart (16), 29. Dave Darland (#135) (27). (Dane Carter car disqualified for failing to pass post-race technical inspection) (12). 38:33.06

AUGUST 1, 2002 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (1), 2. Russ Gamester (3), 3. Jason Leffler (6), 4. J.J. Yeley (2), 5. Tracy Hines (8), 6. Carl Edwards (16), 7. Dave Steele (12), 8. John Heydenreich (20), 9. Brian Tyler (7), 10. Tony Stewart (22), 11. Aaron Pollock (9), 12. Ed Carpenter (18), 13. Tyler Walker (25), 14. Dave Darland (14), 15. Derek Davidson (11), 16. Tony Elliott (31), 17. Paul White (19), 18. Teddy Beach (27), 19. Jimmy Kite (30), 20. P.J. Jones (15), 21. Aaron Fike (5), 22. Jerry Coons Jr. (29), 23. Brad Noffsinger (17), 24. David Gough (28), 25. Jason McCord (24), 26. Jonathan Vennard (13), 27. Chet Fillip (4), 28. Jay Drake (26), 29. Kasey Kahne (21), 30. Rich Tobias Jr. (23), 31. Bobby East (10). 44:55.65

MAY 22, 2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (4), 2. Dave Steele (1), 3. Brian Tyler (11), 4. Dave Darland (19), 5. Tracy Hines (6), 6. Chet Fillip (21), 7. A.J. Fike (18), 8. John Starks (10), 9. Tyler Walker (2), 10. Michael Lewis (20), 11. Jason McCord (22), 12. Russ Gamester (7), 13. Bobby East (9), 14. Jay Drake (13), 15. Teddy Beach (26), 16. Paul White (25), 17. Dane Carter (30), 18. Matt Westfall (23), 19. Donny Schatz (16), 20. Ron Gregory (5), 21. Ed Carpenter (15), 22. Aaron Pierce (8), 23. John Heydenreich (31), 24. Levi Jones (27), 25. Brad Noffsinger (28), 26. Lance Kobusch (14), 27. Bentley Warren (29), 28. Jason Leffler (3), 29. Jimmy McCune (17), 30. Aaron Fike (24), 31. Bud Kaeding (12). NT

JULY 31, 2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Jason McCord (15), 2. J.J. Yeley (1), 3. Carl Edwards (4), 4. Dave Darland (12), 5. Dave Steele (2), 6. Bobby East (3), 7. Tony Elliott (18), 8. Paul White (7), 9. Dane Carter (24), 10. Brad Noffsinger (13), 11. Jimmy McCune (17), 12. Jonathan Vennard (30), 13. David Bridges (27), 14. John Starks (16), 15. Rich Tobias Jr. (25), 16. Aaron Pierce (28), 17. Tyler Walker (14), 18. Ron Gregory (10), 19. Jason Leffler (8), 20. John Heydenreich (19), 21. Eric Butze (11), 22. Jimmy Kite (23), 23. Levi Jones (29), 24. Kasey Kahne (26), 25. Tracy Hines (6), 26. Brian Tyler (5), 27. Mike Bliss (9), 28. Michael Lewis (22), 29. Aaron Fike (20), 30. Chet Fillip (21), 31. Eric Gordon (31). NT

AUGUST 5, 2004 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jay Drake (1), 2. Dave Darland (6), 3. Jason McCord (10), 4. Eric Gordon (21), 5. Dave Blaney (7), 6. Chet Fillip (26), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 8. Bobby Santos (13), 9. Bobby East (11), 10. Aaron Pierce (19), 11. Dave Steele (22), 12. Bud Kaeding (3), 13. Dane Carter (4), 14. Russ Gamester (14), 15. Ron Gregory (25), 16. Aaron Fike (29), 17. P.J. Jones (18), 18. Boston Reid (15), 19. Paul White (5), 20. John Heydenreich (30), 21. Brian Tyler (17), 22. Tony Elliott (28), 23. Jeff Gardner (23), 24. Jimmy Kite (20), 25. Mike Bliss (2), 26. Tracy Hines (27), 27. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (8), 28. Tyler Walker (9), 29. Michael Lewis (16), 30. Aaron Pollock (24). 44:35.25

AUGUST 4, 2005 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (4), 2. Jason Leffler (1), 3. Josh Wise (5), 4. Jason McCord (22), 5. Tracy Hines (9), 6. Eric Gordon (21), 7. Chet Fillip (16), 8. Jimmy Kite (24), 9. Michael Lewis (23), 10. Dave Steele (8), 11. Ryan Durst (14), 12. Stevie Reeves (27), 13. Ron Gregory (12), 14. Tim Barber (17), 15. Todd Beach (25), 16. John Heydenreich (32), 17. Brian Tyler (29), 18. Dave Darland (10), 19. Kasey Kahne (3), 20. Teddy Beach (15), 21. Carl Edwards (13), 22. Jerry Coons Jr. (18), 23. Marc Jessup (6), 24. Tyler Walker (7), 25. Paul White (19), 26. Jay Drake (2), 27. Kyle Nicholas (28), 28. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (11), 29. Brad Armstrong (30), 30. Kevin Swindell (26), 31. Mike Bliss (20), 32. Russ Gamester (31). 40:07.731

AUGUST 3, 2006 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (3), 2. Carl Edwards (5), 3. Dave Steele (4), 4. Aaron Pierce (7), 5. Bryn Gohn (12), 6. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (10), 7. Thiago Medeiros (9), 8. Josh Wise (1), 9. Mat Neely (8), 10. Jay Drake (6), 11. Bud Kaeding (2), 12. Bobby Santos (13), 13. Tim Barber (11), 14. Rodney Weesner (14). 42:43.281

JULY 26, 2007 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (2), 2. Pablo Donoso (7), 3. Tim Barber (5), 4. Cameron Dodson (3), 5. Mike Murgoitio (9), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (11), 7. Bud Kaeding (12), 8. Jason Leffler (1), 9. Brian Tyler (15), 10. Billy Wease (10), 11. A.J. Fike (4), 12. Mat Neely (8), 13. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (16), 14. Aaron Pierce (6), 15. Marc Jessup (14), 16. Paul White (17), 17. Brad Armstrong (18), 18. P.J. Jones (13). 47:41.509

JULY 24, 2008 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (2), 2. Ryan Newman (3), 3. Chet Fillip (4), 4. Dave Darland (17), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 6. Aaron Pierce (11), 7. Levi Jones (6), 8. A.J. Fike (13), 9. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (12), 10. Mike Murgoitio (8), 11. Brian Tyler (14), 12. Eric Gordon (5), 13. Jacob Wilson (20), 14. Shane Hmiel (1), 15. Tracy Hines (7), 16. Steve Arpin (21), 17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (24), 18. Michael Annett (25), 19. Brad Armstrong (22), 20. Ryan Smith (19), 21. Zach Schiff (16), 22. Mario Marietta (15), 23. Shane Hollingsworth (18), 24. Tom Capie (26), 25. Cameron Dodson (23), 26. Shane Cottle (10). 42:46.92

JULY 23, 2009 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (2), 2. Bobby East (3), 3. Bud Kaeding (4), 4. Chet Fillip (1), 5. Tyler Walker (10), 6. Kody Swanson (19), 7. Eric Gordon (6), 8. Ryan Newman (9), 9. Cameron Dodson (20), 10. Tracy Hines (12), 11. Josh Wise (21), 12. Dakoda Armstrong (5), 13. Mike Lichty (11), 14. Davey Hamilton (23), 15. Mario Marietta (16), 16. Levi Jones (14), 17. A.J. Fike (15), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 19. Jacob Wilson (7), 20. Brian Tyler (18), 21. Aaron Pierce (27), 22. Zach Daum (25), 23. Shane Hmiel (17), 24. Ryan Smith (28), 25. Brad Armstrong (26), 26. Tony Hunt (22), 27. Russ Gamester (13), 28. Dave Darland (24), 29. Patrick Bruns (29), 30. Rodney Weesner (30). 37:41.05

JULY 22, 2010 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (3), 2. Levi Jones (7), 3. Jacob Wilson (8), 4. Brad Sweet (1), 5. Bobby East (10), 6. Bobby Santos (13), 7. Bud Kaeding (11), 8. Shane Hmiel (16), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 10. Troy DeCaire (30), 11. Bryan Clauson (14), 12. Brian Tyler (17), 13. Eric Gordon (15), 14. Mario Marietta (20), 15. A.J. Fike (5), 16. Justin Carver (24), 17. Aaron Pierce (22), 18. Shane Hollingsworth (25), 19. Mike Larrison (23), 20. Tanner Swanson (6), 21. Coleman Gulick (28), 22. Derek Hagar (27), 23. Kody Swanson (4), 24. Ryan Newman (2), 25. Mike Lichty (26), 26. Russ Gamester (19), 27. Zach Daum (12), 28. Jason Leffler (18), 29. Zach Martini (29), 30. Tyler Walker (21). NT

JULY 28, 2011 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (6), 2. Tracy Hines (1), 3. Tanner Swanson (5), 4. Levi Jones (4), 5. Bobby Santos (19), 6. Bryan Clauson (12), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 8. Ryan Newman (8), 9. Bobby East (3), 10. Eric Gordon (9), 11. Brian Tyler (11), 12. Aaron Pierce (18), 13. Bud Kaeding (17), 14. Josh Wise (14), 15. Jacob Wilson (15), 16. A.J. Fike (13), 17. Russ Gamester (16), 18. Dave Steele (22), 19. Kyle Larson (10), 20. Zach Daum (21), 21. Jimmy Kite (28), 22. Todd Kane (29), 23. Mike Larrison (24), 24. David Byrne (20), 25. Derek Hagar (27), 26. John Heydenreich (26), 27. Jason Leffler (2), 28. Ryan Smith (23), 29. Brian Gerster (25). NT

MAY 19, 2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (3), 2. Kody Swanson (1), 3. Bud Kaeding (2), 4. Tanner Swanson (4), 5. Jacob Wilson (5), 6. Tracy Hines (11), 7. Eric Gordon (14), 8. Levi Jones (7), 9. A.J. Fike (8), 10. Russ Gamester (19), 11. Bobby East (6), 12. Kyle Hamilton (12), 13. Zach Daum (15), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (10), 15. Jimmy Kite (17), 16. Doug Berryman (16), 17. David Byrne (13), 18. Brian Tyler (9), 19. Donnie Beechler (18). 47:57.38

JULY 26, 2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Kody Swanson (4), 3. Bobby East (11), 4. Kyle Larson (3), 5. Tanner Swanson (2), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Russ Gamester (9), 9. Levi Jones (14), 10. Bud Kaeding (16), 11. Jacob Wilson (12), 12. Kyle Hamilton (10), 13. Brian Tyler (8), 14. A.J. Fike (15), 15. Taylor Ferns (13), 16. Tracy Hines (5), 17. Aaron Pierce (17), 18. Jimmy Kite (18). 36:48.05

JULY 27, 2013 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (4), 2. Kody Swanson (1), 3. David Byrne (6), 4. Chris Windom (3), 5. Tracy Hines (5), 6. Jacob Wilson (8), 7. Bobby East (11), 8. Aaron Pierce (13), 9. Brian Tyler (15), 10. Taylor Ferns (9), 11. Russ Gamester (12), 12. Frank D’Alonso (17), 13. Randy Bateman (16), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 15. Jarett Andretti (14), 16. Bobby Santos (7), 17. Shane Hollingsworth (10). NT

MAY 17, 2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (1), 2. Kody Swanson (18), 3. David Byrne (3), 4. Tracy Hines (2), 5. Bobby Santos (5), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Kyle O’Gara (9), 8. Jacob Wilson (4), 9. Bobby East (12), 10. A.J. Fike (11), 11. Taylor Ferns (6), 12. Cale Thomas (14), 13. Christopher Bell (17), 14. Jarett Andretti (10), 15. John Hunt (16), 16. Caleb Armstrong (7), 17. Shane Cockrum (13), 18. Davey Ray (15), 19. Dave Darland (19). NT

JULY 24, 2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. David Byrne (4), 2. Tanner Swanson (1), 3. Kody Swanson (5), 4. Ryan Newman (2), 5. Bobby Santos (3), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Jacob Wilson (9), 8. Bobby East (10), 9. Jarett Andretti (14), 10. Ken Schrader (12), 11. Davey Hamilton Jr. (18), 12. Chris Phillips (20), 13. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 14. Davey Ray (22), 15. Patrick Lawson (24), 16. Kyle O’Gara (13), 17. Caleb Armstrong (11), 18. Cale Thomas (16), 19. Tracy Hines (6), 20. C.J. Leary (15), 21. Ryan Litt (17), 22. John Heydenreich (19), 23. A.J. Fike (21), 24. Jarid Blondel (23). NT

MAY 23, 2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (1), 2. Kody Swanson (5), 3. Bobby Santos (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 5. Aaron Pierce (8), 6. A.J. Fike (2), 7. Tracy Hines (3), 8. David Byrne (10), 9. C.J. Leary (9), 10. Austin Nemire (12), 11. Jarett Andretti (11), 12. Rex Norris III (13), 13. Jacob Wilson (6), 14. Dave Baumgartner (14), 15. Patrick Lawson (15), 16. Davey Ray (18), 17. Tad Roach (16), 18. Jimmy Parsons (17). 40:23.16

JULY 23, 2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (4), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Ryan Newman (2), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Aaron Pierce (1), 7. David Byrne (7), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 9. A.J. Fike (10), 10. Austin Nemire (11), 11. Rex Norris III (13), 12. Joe Axsom (14), 13. Jarett Andretti (15), 14. Tim Barber (16), 15. Patrick Lawson (18), 16. C.J. Leary (12), 17. Jacob Wilson (8), 18. Jimmy McCune (17), 19. Tad Roach (19). 37:25.11

MAY 27, 2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (4), 2. Kody Swanson (2), 3. Chris Windom (7), 4. Robert Stout (5), 5. Aaron Pierce (6), 6. Justin Grant (12), 7. David Byrne (9), 8. Joe Axsom (11), 9. Shane Cockrum (16), 10. Joe Liguori (10), 11. Austin Nemire (13), 12. Casey Shuman (14), 13. Shane Cottle (15), 14. Jacob Wilson (8), 15. Bobby Santos (1), 16. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 17. Patrick Lawson (17). 51:38.838

JULY 21, 2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tanner Swanson (4), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Chris Windom (6), 6. Ryan Newman (2), 7. Justin Grant (9), 8. Jacob Wilson (8), 9. Joe Axsom (10), 10. Joe Liguori (11), 11. Casey Shuman (15), 12. Austin Nemire (12), 13. Kevin Studley (17), 14. David Byrne (7), 15. Patrick Lawson (16), 16. Shane Cottle (13), 17. Shane Cockrum (14). 45:52.428

MAY 26, 2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (3), 3. Tanner Swanson (2), 4. Chris Windom (6), 5. Aaron Pierce (9), 6. David Byrne (7), 7. Kevin Studley (15), 8. A.J. Russell (11), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 10. Patrick Lawson (17), 11. Toni Breidinger (13), 12. Joss Moffatt (14), 13. Troy Thompson (20), 14. Justin Grant (4), 15. Davey Hamilton Jr. (8), 16. Bill Rose (18), 17. Joe Liguori (16), 18. Joe Axsom (10), 19. J.C. Bland (19), 20. Cody Gerhardt (12). 47:17.986

JULY 20, 2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (3), 2. Tanner Swanson (1), 3. Aaron Pierce (4), 4. Kody Swanson (2), 5. Chris Windom (10), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 8. David Byrne (8), 9. Davey Hamilton Jr. (12), 10. Annie Breidinger (18), 11. Kevin Studley (13), 12. Tyler Courtney (17), 13. Joss Moffatt (16), 14. Matt Goodnight (21), 15. Patrick Lawson (14), 16. Joe Liguori (20), 17. Joe Axsom (11), 18. Ryan Newman (6), 19. Bill Rose (15), 20. Damion Gardner (9), 21. Shane Cottle (19). 47:34.181

MAY 25, 2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tanner Swanson (22), 3. Aaron Pierce (6), 4. Bobby Santos (2), 5. Chris Windom (4), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. David Byrne (3), 8. Jim Anderson (8), 9. Eric Gordon (9), 10. Kyle Hamilton (21), 11. Travis Welpott (17), 12. Patrick Lawson (16), 13. Cody Gerhardt (14), 14. Dave Darland (13), 15. Kyle Robbins (11), 16. Toni Breidinger (15), 17. Matt Goodnight (12), 18. Bill Rose (18), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 20. Derek Bischak (20), 21. Austin Blair (10), 22. Mike Haggenbottom (19). 40:54.232

MAY 24, 2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Hamilton (2), 2. Tanner Swanson (17), 3. Bobby Santos (4), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Eric Gordon (16), 6. David Byrne (6), 7. Brian Gerster (9), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 9. Austin Nemire (12), 10. Cody Gallogly (8), 11. Kyle Robbins (11), 12. John Heydenreich (15), 13. Mike Haggenbottom (14), 14. Chris Windom (5), 15. Derek Bischak (7), 16. Kody Swanson (1), 17. Matt Goodnight (13). NT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (2), 2. Tanner Swanson (1), 3. Kyle Hamilton (6), 4. Jim Anderson (10), 5. James Davison (9), 6. David Byrne (5), 7. Bobby Santos (3), 8. Justin Grant (4), 9. Chris Windom (11), 10. Kyle Robbins (20), 11. Joe Liguori (12), 12. Patrick Lawson (18), 13. Annie Breidinger (22), 14. Austin Nemire (14), 15. Matt Goodnight (15), 16. Eric Gordon (8), 17. Mike Haggenbottom (19), 18. John Heydenreich (21), 19. Ryan Newman (7), 20. Cameron Dodson (17), 21. Derek Bischak (23), 22. Cody Gallogly (16), 23. Brian Gerster (13), 24. Dave Berkheimer (24). 50:56.46

AUGUST 21, 2020 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (2), 2. Aaron Pierce (7), 3. Kyle Hamilton (4), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Justin Grant (3), 6. Eric Gordon (6), 7. Patrick Lawson (21), 8. Russ Gamester (8), 9. Chris Windom (10), 10. Kody Swanson (1), 11. Shane Cottle (13), 12. Austin Nemire (14), 13. Matt Goodnight (15), 14. Travis Welpott (18), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (20), 16. Toni Breidinger (17), 17. Kyle Robbins (19), 18. Derek Bischak (11), 19. Kyle O’Gara (12), 20. John Heydenreich (9), 21. Bryan Gossel (22), 22. Jim Anderson (16), 23. Dave Berkheimer (24), 24. Brent Yarnal (23). 50:44.343

MAY 29, 2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (2), 3. David Byrne (3), 4. Justin Grant (4), 5. Taylor Ferns (8), 6. Jim Anderson (5), 7. Logan Seavey (12), 8. Shane Cottle (6), 9. Patrick Lawson (17), 10. Austin Nemire (13), 11. Kyle Robbins (10), 12. Kyle O’Gara (14), 13. Bryan Gossel (16), 14. Mike Haggenbottom (19), 15. Eric Gordon (11), 16. Matt Goodnight (15), 17. Annie Breidinger (18), 18. Jake Day (21), 19. Tanner Swanson (23), 20. Travis Welpott (9), 21. Nathan Byrd (7), 22. Dave Berkheimer (22), 23. Brent Yarnal (20). NT

AUGUST 14, 2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tyler Roahrig (7), 3. Bobby Santos (3), 4. Tanner Swanson (2), 5. David Byrne (6), 6. Kyle O’Gara (11), 7. Austin Nemire (16), 8. Logan Seavey (9), 9. Russ Gamester (10), 10. Travis Welpott (13), 11. Mike Haggenbottom (23), 12. Annie Breidinger (22), 13. Aaron Pierce (12), 14. Eric Gordon (14), 15. Nathan Byrd (18), 16. Bryan Gossel (24), 17. Derek Bischak (4), 18. Justin Grant (8), 19. Jake Day (25), 20. Ryan Newman (5), 21. Kyle Robbins (20), 22. Shane Cottle (15), 23. Joe Liguori (19), 24. Taylor Ferns (17), 25. Patrick Lawson (21), 26. Dave Berkheimer (26). 57:28.825

MAY 27, 2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Taylor Ferns (10), 4. C.J. Leary (6), 5. Logan Seavey (8), 6. Brian Tyler (13), 7. Mario Clouser (24), 8. Davey Hamilton Jr. (22), 9. Eric Gordon (21), 10. Gregg Cory (18), 11. Kyle O’Gara (11), 12. Nathan Byrd (14), 13. Justin Grant (12), 14. Bryan Gossel (20), 15. Nick Hamilton (5), 16. Tanner Swanson (7), 17. Travis Welpott (25), 18. Ryan Newman (2), 19. Russ Gamester (9), 20. Kyle Robbins (16), 21. Austin Nemire (15), 22. Mike McVetta (19), 23. Patrick Lawson (17), 24. Derek Bischak (4), 25. Dave Berkheimer (23). 50:50.044