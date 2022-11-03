SCCT season wraps up on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…What started in March will officially conclude this Saturday as the Sprint Car Challenge Tour caps its season by taking part in the 39th “Tribute to Gary Patterson” at the Stockton Dirt Track.

The can’t miss event showcases the first “Nor*Cal Triple Crown” where three traveling series champions will be minted in the unique Stockton Dirt Track victory corral. Along with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will also crown titlists at the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

“We’re excited to have the SCCT Sprinters as part of the Nor*Cal Triple Crown,” commented Stockton Promoter Tony Noceti. “It’s been a ritual to crown the SCCT and NARC champions at the Tribute to Gary Patterson each season. We felt that adding in the Hunt Tour makes it a perfect trifecta. We had tried to do the Friday race but with traffic and work it was just too hard to pull off. So, we look forward to hosting an action-packed show for one night only on November 5th.”

Thanks to unclaimed money from the season-long https://shopkylelarson.com/ Bonus, this Saturday’s SCCT feature will dish out $3,500-to-win; $2,500-for-second; $1,500-for-third; $1,100-for-fourth; $1,000-for-fifth and is a guaranteed $500-to-start the 24-car field.

Going into the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards finale it’s Auburn’s Andy Forsberg who sits atop the standings by 36-markers. In the two SCCT appearances at the Stockton Dirt Track he has experienced both ends of the spectrum, finishing an impressive runner up in May and then 23rd in July. If Forsberg can bring home the title, it would mark number 26 in his storied career.

Modesto’s Tony Gomes is still within striking distance and will be gunning for a strong run to wrestle the championship away from the veteran. Gomes has tallied finishes of sixth and eighth respectively in the Stockton outings thus far. Both title contenders have scored one win on the season and adding another this Saturday would be extremely beneficial to their chances.

Stockton Dirt Track winner in May, Ryan Robinson, recent Trophy Cup champion Shane Golobic and Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez rank third through fifth going into the SCCT season finale. Golobic leads the way with three Sprint Car Challenge Tour victories this year and is the defending winner of the Tribute to Gary Patterson. Completing the top-10 going into Saturday are Dylan Bloomfield, Landon Brooks, Gauge Garcia, Michael Faccinto and Justin Sanders.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 10th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

Pit Gate opens at 1pm this Saturday November 5th. At the same time a Show and Shine Car Show with Live Music by Steel Glass will occur. Admission and Main Gates 3pm.

Admission prices at the gate on race day

$30 Ages 5+

Kids 4 & Under FREE

$25 discount presale tickets available online only. Tickets can purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nov-5th-triple-crown-championship-finales-at-the-stockton-dirt-track-tickets-431216950507

The drivers meeting will be held around 3:30pm, with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying, and heat races will follow. There is no sound rule for this Saturday’s event.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

