Donny Schatz closes out 2022 World of Outlaws campaign with back-to-back World Finals victories

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (November 7, 2022) – It was a weekend to remember for Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, and although they were forced to settle for a DNF to begin World of Outlaws World Finals competition at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, suffering from a flat on Wednesday, November 2, the team went on to rebound in a big way, ultimately scoring back-to-back World Finals victories on Friday and Saturday, November 4-5. The double win tally upped their Series total to five on the season.

Schatz, a ten-time World of Outlaws champion and ace of the Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, Ford Motor Company, Ford Performance, Curb Records, Sage Fruit, Digital Ally, Absolute Automation and Security, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, No. 15 sprint car, accumulated a grand total of $40,000 in his back-to-back triumphs, earning his first ($15,000) from the pole, while battling ahead from third to accumulate his second consecutive.

In dramatic fashion, Schatz earned his fifth and final World of Outlaws victory of the season, a $25,000 payday, by surviving a late race restart with only two circuits remaining, forced to keep Sheldon Haudenschild and Gio Scelzi in his back pocket. Schatz took command of the 30-lapper just before the midpoint. Eventual Series champion Brad Sweet was the man in charge before the takeover.

It should be noted that Schatz opened the 2022 World of Outlaws season with a victory, as well; a DIRTcar Nationals win at Volusia Speedway Park in February. The Fargo, North Dakota, native is now the proud owner of 307 World of Outlaws victories.

“These guys are incredible considering what they’ve done the last couple of weeks,” Schatz said after a $40,000 weekend. “We went and tested a few weeks ago and found a lot of things. I think we’re back to the feel that we used to have and that showed this weekend. The World Finals were electric this year, what an awesome crowd. I can’t list all the partners we have here, but there are a ton and I’m glad we could win for them.”

Schatz will end the season fourth in the championship points – a $70,000 points fund payout – and hopes to return to contention for his 11th championship next year.

“I’m glad the season is over,” Schatz noted. “Even though you run like that and perform so well, everybody needs a break and these teams take a beating up and down the roads. We’ll do our best to continue this through the winter and into 2023. Hopefully we can race for a championship next year with these guys. We’re gonna make it hard on them next year. Congrats to Brad [Sweet] and his guys, though. It’s a great feeling winning these things.”

ON DECK:

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will begin their 2023 World of Outlaws campaign in February with the annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Broadcast Coverage:

Donny Schatz:

Tony Stewart Racing:

2022 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing Statistics:

Races: 69

Wins: 5

Top-5s: 28

Top-10s: 55